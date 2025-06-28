Certis asks officers on medical leave to share location if they are not at home

SINGAPORE: Security firm Certis said on Saturday (Jun 28) that it does not terminate staff solely because they are not at home when on medical leave, after WhatsApp messages about changes to its medical leave policy were published online.

The messages, first reported by Mothership on Friday, stated that a letter of warning would be issued to employees on medical leave if they are not at home without a valid reason.

If they are not at home, they should share their live location or conduct a video call with their manager to "ensure their safety and well-being", one message read.

Staff are also required to update their residential addresses, or they may receive a letter of warning as well.

"Please be aware that any non-compliance identified may result in disciplinary action, which could include termination," read one of the messages.

In another message, officers are encouraged to "share their pinned location" when they are not at their residence.

In response to CNA's queries, Certis said: "Disciplinary action is only considered in clear and substantiated cases of abuse of medical leave, after a fair and thorough process.

"We do not terminate employees solely because employees are not at home when on medical leave."

When employees are on medical leave, managers may check in on them, particularly those on extended medical leave, said Certis, adding that this includes visiting the employee’s home with "small care gestures".

Certis said that while most of its employees use medical leave responsibly, it has safeguards in place to ensure this system is used "appropriately and fairly".

"Certis holds our officers to high standards of professionalism and integrity," said the company.

"We take a firm stance against any wilful breach of company policy and will not hesitate to take disciplinary action where warranted, as we fulfil our commitment towards partners, customers, and the community whom we strive to protect and safeguard."