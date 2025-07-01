Certis agrees to stop requiring officers on sick leave to share 'live' location when not at home: Union partner

SINGAPORE: Certis has agreed to stop requiring officers on sick leave to share their "live" location if they are not at home, the Union of Security Employees (USE) said on Tuesday (Jul 1).

“Certis, which is unionised under USE, has agreed to do so, and there will be no location tracking of officers on medical leave,” it said in a statement.

This comes after the union met with Certis management to better understand the company’s medical leave policy and practices. These included requests for officers on sick leave to share their live location if they are not at home.

USE is an affiliate of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

The union said, at the same time, it was clear that officers should use their medical leave to rest.

“We do not condone any abuse of medical leave as such behaviour undermines trust and affects the well-being of the fellow officers. We will work with Certis to manage any alleged abuse of medical leave cases through fair and proper processes,” said USE executive secretary Shirley Loo.

USE said it is also discussing with the Certis management on ways to strengthen their internal communications with their officers, so that policies and practices are clearly explained and their officers’ concerns can be addressed early.

“USE and Certis has agreed to co-organise regular monthly engagement sessions with Certis officers, providing a platform for ongoing dialogue and feedback.”

The security firm said earlier on Tuesday that its medical leave policy was designed to address instances of system misuse, and not to penalise employees.

“The aim is to ensure fairness and maintain operational readiness, especially amid ongoing challenges in recruiting and retaining officers in a tight labour market. The policy helps us address rostering challenges and mitigate manpower shortages, as we ensure the safety and well-being of our stakeholders,” said a spokesperson.

Details of the company’s sick leave policy made headlines recently, with requirements for staff to remain at home or to share their "live" location via digital devices.

“We wish to clarify that the policy applies only to our frontline officers. We conduct care visits only under compelling circumstances, such as when officers are on frequent or extended medical leave,” Certis said on Tuesday.

“These visits can be to the officers’ homes, or to the hospitals if they are hospitalised. Furthermore, supervisors will remain available if our officers require any assistance.”

The spokesperson added that the intent of such follow-ups was not punitive. It was instead to understand if its officers require further support and also to help manage manpower planning.

“In vast majority of the cases where medical leave is genuinely taken, such visits are often well-received by our officers,” said Certis.

“We have encountered a very small number of cases where individuals have misused medical leave. For instance, there have been situations where officers took MCs to travel overseas. These irresponsible behaviours affect overall team resourcing and are unfair to colleagues who need to cover additional shifts.”

Certis also said that it understands that there have been rumours of employees being terminated solely as a result of non-compliance to these policies.

“We firmly reject these rumours. Termination of employment is decided upon the severity of an officer’s misconduct, such as proven malingering, and only taken as a last resort after an extensive and fair process.

“Since recent media reports, Certis has been actively engaging with our union partner, the Union of Security Employee (USE). We are working with USE to review the current processes around the care visits, and will partner them to strengthen our engagement with employees to ensure greater clarity around our policies and to reinforce our commitment to fair and respectful treatment of all staff.”

The spokesperson added that Certis acknowledges its frontline roles can be physically demanding and challenging.

“We deeply value the efforts of our officers on the ground and recognise the importance of supporting their health and well-being.”