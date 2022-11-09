Wearable medical sensors being tested at Changi General Hospital

The data is then sent to a central system, which can be accessed by nurses, without them having to leave their workstation.

If there are trends in vital signs, like a change in pulse rates or oxygen levels in the blood, early medical intervention can be given.

“We are tapping on artificial intelligence to develop an algorithm to predict deterioration. So this will allow prediction of deterioration before it occurs (and) help the clinical team to apply measures before deterioration,” Dr Aza Taha, consultant in the Department of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine at CGH, told CNA.

He said that the device gives important information while waiting for the results of other tests, like blood tests and X-rays.

The device is currently being validated clinically with trial studies being done on a group of patients.

SPENDING TIME WITH PATIENTS

The smart system also aims to improve productivity, as it cuts the time spent on taking vital signs at a patient’s bedside.

Dr Taha said that the device helps in other aspects as well.

“It also allows for (the) prevention of infection transmission in healthcare facilities and saving of personal protection equipment like masks, and better utilisation of the manpower as well,” he said.

The device could save up to 12 man-hours daily, allowing nurses to focus on other aspects of a patient's well-being. It lets healthcare workers spend their time with patients more meaningfully, instead of just checking their vital signs and moving on to the next patient, said Dr Taha.