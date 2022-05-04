Chai Chong Yii, former Senior Minister of State and first MP for Bukit Batok, dies aged 87

SINGAPORE: Former Senior Minister of State for Education and first Member of Parliament (MP) for Bukit Batok Chai Chong Yii died in his sleep on Tuesday (May 3) at 87 years old.

He is survived by his wife Mdm Khor Phaik Tin, three children and six grandchildren.

Born in China in 1935, Mr Chai fled with his parents to Taiping in Malaysia with his parents when he was two years old due to the threat of war.

He was one of the first graduates of Nantah, and later served as its Bursar. He was also an honorary adviser of the Chin Kang Association, which was founded by immigrants from Jinjiang County in Fujian, China.

Mr Chai entered politics in 1972 as a member of the People’s Action Party (PAP), contesting in the new Bukit Batok Single Member Constituency.

He won by the election by 73.78 per cent and received “strong support” from constituents in the subsequent three elections, according to PAP’s online publication Petir.

Following his win in 1972, he was appointed Minister of State for Education.

He changed portfolio two years later, becoming Minister of State for Transport, where he was responsible for the reorganisation of the public transport system.

He then returned to the Ministry of Education (MOE) in 1976 as Senior Minister of State. At MOE, he introduced the Special Assistance Plan (SAP) in 1979, to develop bilingual students in Chinese-stream schools.

He also helped to oversee the merger of Nanyang University and the University of Singapore – which became the National University of Singapore – in 1980.

He retired from politics in 1988.

Mr Chai’s wake is being held at the Singapore Casket and he will be cremated on Thursday.