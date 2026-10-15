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Six passengers injured after chain collision involving three public buses in Yishun
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Singapore

Six passengers injured after chain collision involving three public buses in Yishun

Three people were taken to hospital after the accident at a bus stop at Block 790 Yishun Ave 2, said bus operator Tower Transit Singapore.

Six passengers injured after chain collision involving three public buses in Yishun

A view of a damaged service 853 bus after a chain collision in Yishun on Oct 15, 2026. (Photo: Facebook/Complaint Singapore)

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15 Oct 2026 05:27PM (Updated: 15 Oct 2026 05:32PM)
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SINGAPORE: Six passengers were injured on Thursday (Oct 15) after a chain collision involving three public buses in Yishun.

In a Facebook post on Thursday, bus operator Tower Transit Singapore said the accident happened at a bus stop at Block 790 Yishun Ave 2 at about 3.05pm.

A Tower Transit bus operating service 853 rear-ended an SBS Transit bus operating service 852, causing a chain collision involving another SBS Transit bus on service 851, it said.

Tower Transit said six passengers reported injuries and that its team was at the scene assisting them. 

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The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 3.05pm.

Three people were taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, while two others were assessed for minor injuries and declined to be taken to hospital, SCDF told CNA.

In an update at 4.55pm, Tower Transit said it was trying to contact the three people taken to hospital to offer care and support.

"We’re really sorry for the hurt and inconvenience this has caused them and other road users," it said.

The operator added that it was working with the Traffic Police, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SBS Transit to support investigations.

Tower Transit also asked anyone who was on any of the buses, or had a family member who was, to contact the operator at 1800 248 0950.

It also said in its post that the road remained passable to traffic.

Source: CNA/rl (sz)

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