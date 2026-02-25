IN FOCUS: Challenges lie ahead as Singapore’s national space agency gets ready for lift-off
As Singapore elevates its space ambitions, observers say the move is timely but comes with challenges, from crafting space laws and grooming talent to finding a niche in a crowded global arena.
SINGAPORE: As the rocket rose into the sky over the Malaysian state of Perak, Simon Gwozdz felt something close to disbelief. It was the first time his firm had successfully test-launched a prototype rocket, and Southeast Asia’s first commercially developed one.
The 2020 launch was the culmination of months of preparation and troubleshooting by the Singapore firm, Equatorial Space Systems. It was the first of many more over the years, as the team pursues its goal of becoming a launch service provider that takes clients’ satellites to space.
“Each launch sears into your memory like a hot iron, and I frankly can't imagine doing anything else,” said Mr Gwozdz.
His firm is among the space players in Singapore watching closely as the country establishes the National Space Agency of Singapore (NSAS) on Apr 1.
The announcement was made by Minister-in-charge of Energy and Science and Technology Tan See Leng at the inaugural Space Summit earlier this month.
The new agency will build on the work of the existing Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIn), but with a broader mandate and stronger institutional footing, said Dr Tan, who is also manpower minister.
Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said in a written parliamentary reply on Tuesday (Feb 24), that the agency will progressively ramp up its workforce over the next five years, recruiting across a range of fields.
This includes space technology and operations, geospatial analytics, project management, industry development, as well as policy, regulations and international relations.
As Singapore’s space ambitions lift off, observers and industry players point to various challenges that need to be overcome.
There is no ready blueprint for crafting domestic space legislation, something which Dr Tan had announced would be part of the new agency’s mandate.
The space sector remains unfamiliar to much of Singapore’s workforce, and talent has to be groomed and sought from an already tight labour market, said observers.
The country also needs to carve out a clear niche in a crowded global arena dominated by traditional spacefaring giants, they added.
While Singapore’s space ambitions have since 2019 been led by OSTin, the establishment of a formal agency elevates the status of the country’s space pursuits on the national agenda.
“The establishment of a national space agency can be a major asset. Beyond its role in coordinating domestic space activities, a space agency provides a clear and identified representation at space-related institutions,” said Dr Numa Isnard, founder of French law firm Spaceavocat, which caters exclusively to space activities.
This is especially as government-to-government discussions are shaping the future balance of power and rules of conduct in space, said Ms Michelle Khoo, who leads the Deloitte Center for the Edge Southeast Asia.
The NSAS will be operating in a domain that is becoming increasingly important to national security, economic resilience and global governance, all of which have to factor into the new agency’s considerations.
CRAFTING SPACE LAWS
Dr Tan announced that the NSAS will develop legislation for the space sector, aimed at being pro-innovation and pro-business, while meeting high standards for space safety and sustainability.
Experts told CNA that domestic laws matter especially in this era, where international laws for the space domain are outdated and conduct in space remains the responsibility of national authorities.
“In a context where binding international rules are elusive, domestic legislation becomes the primary mechanism through which governments can regulate the activities of private operators,” said Dr Isnard.
He said that while the United Nations’ (UN) 1967 Outer Space Treaty provides a foundational framework, it has not kept pace with contemporary commercial realities.
National University of Singapore (NUS) law professor David Tan said that earlier scholarship focused on the freedom of exploration and use of outer space, with comparatively less attention on environmental protection.
It also does not address today’s geopolitical tensions among major nations, added Prof Tan, who is co-director for the Centre for Technology, Robotics, Artificial Intelligence and the Law.
“The deeper problem is that this treaty architecture was designed for a Cold War duopoly,” said Thompson Rivers University assistant law professor Jack Wright Nelson. “The gaps are increasingly filled by non-binding guidelines or ‘soft law’.”
The core job of a national space law is to create a regulatory regime so that the country can fulfil its obligations under international space law, he added.
“These national laws are designed to set out a legal framework under which non-governmental actors such as corporations, SMEs or start-ups may conduct space activities,” said Dr Isnard.
They also address issues such as which entities can launch and operate a satellite and retrieve space data, he added.
Dr Isnard said that while commercial actors now represent a vast majority of the global space economy, such private entities are not directly bound by pre-existing treaties.
Singapore’s space sector currently has about 2,000 professionals and researchers employed in about 70 firms.
Asst Prof Nelson said that despite hosting many space companies, Singapore lacks much of the needed regulatory framework, something he found surprising.
For instance, the country has signed but not ratified the Registration Convention adopted by the UN in 1974. “Strictly speaking, this means the country is not technically required to register its space objects with the UN,” said Asst Prof Nelson, adding that the practice is “lamentable”.
“This whole situation is an anomaly that NSAS, in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, would do well to resolve.”
He added: “Singapore has built its reputation as a hub for shipping, aviation, and finance by offering comprehensive regulatory frameworks that are predictable, business-friendly, and internationally credible. There is no reason that the (country’s) approach to space should be any different.”
Experts noted that there is no single template or model law that Singapore can follow in crafting its national space law.
“Singapore might draw relevant inspiration from a legal framework that both ensures its international commitments and responsibility, but also acts as a leverage to foster its own sovereign strategic vision, whether in space data, financing of space ventures or satellite operations,” said Dr Isnard.
Asst Prof Nelson cited the examples of two jurisdictions in the region: Australia and Hong Kong.
Australia’s Space (Launches and Returns) Act 2018 comprehensively covers both space launches and the return of payloads from space, while Hong Kong’s Outer Space Ordinance takes a minimalist approach, focusing on licensing and supervision, which suits a compact jurisdiction with no launch or return sites, he said.
“While launch-and-return business may feature in Singapore’s future, there is little need at present for the regulatory regime to cover these activities. As such, for Singapore, the better model would be something closer to Hong Kong’s,” he said.
Asst Prof Nelson added that he envisions Singapore's space law to consist of “relatively light primary legislation, that can then be built out through subsidiary legislation as the sector evolves, and as Singapore's specific needs come into focus”, providing flexibility as Singapore pursues its space hub ambitions.
As part of its space hub ambitions, Singapore could provide an expert forum for arbitration, said Dr Isnard.
“Should Singapore develop a comprehensive national space law framework and institutional capacity, it could strengthen its position as a responsible spacefaring nation while building up its space sector,” he said.
Experts also noted similarities between legislating space and sea, a domain in which Singapore featured prominently with the creation of the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) in 1982.
Both are shared domains lying beyond national sovereignty that require international rules and norms, they noted.
The Singapore connection is also significant, given that Ambassador Tommy Koh presided over the “final, most contentious phase” of the negotiations, noted Asst Prof Nelson.
“But our current geopolitical environment does not bode well for the conclusion of broad multilateral treaties, particularly in a domain like space where military, security, and commercial interests are deeply entangled,” he said.
“The major spacefaring powers currently show little appetite for the kind of comprehensive, decade-long negotiations that produced UNCLOS.”
The real takeaway is that a small, strategically minded state can punch well above its weight in shaping the international legal order.
“With NSAS, Singapore gives itself the organisational structure to do exactly that again,” said Asst Prof Nelson.
In crafting the new law, local authorities could also engage with industry players to better understand the gaps and governance needs in the landscape.
Singapore is currently a signatory to the Artemis Accords created in 2020, which are non-binding international principles that promote the peaceful, safe and sustainable use of space, said Mr Gan.
It seeks to cooperate with like-minded partners to shape responsible behaviour in civil space activities and foster international collaborations, he added.
The country also has bilateral agreements with space agencies in France, India, Luxembourg, Spain, Thailand and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which support joint R&D projects, exchanges on space policy and law and commercial interests, said Mr Gan.
BUILDING A SPACE WORKFORCE
The space sector, particularly through the increased adoption of earth observation technology, is estimated to provide a US$100 billion potential cumulative boost to Southeast Asia’s GDP by 2030, said Deloitte’s Ms Khoo.
“Singapore, as a regional business hub, stands to gain from capturing these opportunities,” she said.
Tapping that potential and growing the local space sector also means drawing a workforce that has the necessary skills.
Observers noted that apart from those commonly associated with space, such as engineering and advanced tech skills, the sector would also require expertise in areas like business and policy-making.
While the country is already well-placed with an education system that excels in the relevant skillsets needed, there remains a need to spread the idea of a career in the space domain.
To do this, the government would have to better highlight space’s importance and potential to the public, said experts.
Mr Lim Wee Seng, executive director of the Nanyang Technological University’s (NTU) Satellite Research Centre, said that Singapore has been developing talent for the space sector for the past 50 years, whether directly or indirectly.
Singapore’s educational curriculum puts it in a “good and respected position” to seize future opportunities in the space sector, according to Mr Lim.
“We still need the same electronic and mechanical engineers to implement the space requirements. These are also largely an extension of the current advanced tech skills that Singapore already excels in,” he said, citing advanced material, data analytics and systems engineering as some examples.
NTU’s space initiatives have been around for 30 years, with activities picking up more extensively in the last decade, said Mr Lim.
It has been engaging undergraduates in the building of small nanosatellites and other ground projects, and also conducts outreach to secondary schools, junior colleges and polytechnics, with about 1,000 students visiting NTU’s space facilities each year.
Ms Lynette Tan, CEO of Space Faculty, which runs space learning and development programmes, said that the sector “may be high-impact and high purpose, but it is not a labour-intensive sector”.
Finding the necessary talent, however, would be down not just to early exposure, but also attracting mid-career switches, said observers.
Mr Gwozdz noted that many of his colleagues had careers in other fields before joining the sector, and this could be one area the new agency focuses on for talent search.
“While some education opportunities do exist with our polytechnics and tertiary institutions, I’d be delighted to see space-related courses and certifications available for mid-career professionals,” he said.
There must be a multi-disciplinary mindset that space is not limited to just aerospace engineering, but also includes sectors like software engineering, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence (AI), data science and robotics, said Ms Tan.
“We can tap these existing talent pools by reframing how space intersects with these fields,” said Ms Tan.
Due to the multi-disciplinary nature of the sector, there are few universities that offer a full four-year space degree, she said.
Instead, those looking to enter the industry typically focus on obtaining a “space specialisation” that can be pursued at universities or private institutions, explained Ms Tan.
“The space sector builds on many foundational disciplines but applies them in more integrated and systems-driven ways. Some skills include their ability to think in systems, work with mission constraints, collaborate across disciplines, or apply space concepts to real-world problems,” she said.
Since Space Faculty’s inception in 2021, it has engaged over 27,000 participants globally across more than 100 countries. In Singapore, participants range from secondary students to university undergraduates and working professionals, said Ms Tan.
This year, the firm expects around 500 Singaporeans, mostly from 16 to 35 years old, to participate in its programmes. It also occasionally engages primary school and preschool students, added Ms Tan.
Industry players can get involved more directly in nurturing talent and research in the sector here, said observers.
WHERE SINGAPORE HOLDS THE EDGE
As a new agency, NSAS will have to build up its credibility in a crowded landscape dominated by long‑established space powers, said NTU public administration expert Associate Professor Kim Soojin.
Observers said that Singapore’s main growth opportunities in the space sector lie not in the things commonly associated with the sector, such as building and launching rockets.
Instead, its comparative strengths lie mainly in space‑enabled services, including its logistics expertise, strong digital and AI capabilities, research ecosystem and financial hub role.
It is strong in advanced tech expertise like managing satellite data and converting it into real-world uses, as it already does in the aviation and maritime domains, for instance, while providing a business-friendly environment for space players to grow.
“We can apply our world‑class experience in ports and aviation to space domain awareness and space traffic management, helping keep an increasingly congested orbital environment safe and reliable,” said Ms Khoo.
She added that the space sector opens up a new frontier for Singapore’s AI, quantum, robotics and deep‑tech ecosystem.
“This includes translating satellite‑specific data into real‑time insights and decisions, or pioneering AI-powered applications backed by satellite data,” she said.
Singapore has launched more than 30 satellites over the past two decades. Most of these were launched by academia and the private sector, and are generally used for Earth observation, technology demonstration and communications.
Another of Singapore’s strengths in space comes from converting its engineering and research capabilities into deployable solutions in the real world, said ST Engineering’s chief operating officer for defence and public security and president for digital systems Low Jin Phang.
For instance, his firm has end-to-end satellite capabilities, from design and manufacturing to advanced imagery and geospatial analytics, he said.
Singapore holds a unique advantage geographically as it is near the equator, said NTU’s Mr Lim.
“Being located near the equator allows it to drive specialised research and satellite observations focused on the equatorial belt, a region critical for climate systems, biodiversity and extreme weather patterns that are less studied by temperate nations,” he said.
Observers noted that Singapore has deep capability in microelectronics, precision engineering and digital infrastructure.
“These are the building blocks of ‘new space’,” noted Mr Zakir Hamid, Airbus Defence and Space’s regional head for the Asia-Pacific.
Singapore’s reputation for intellectual property protection and its status as a financial hub make it the ideal place to finance and legally anchor the next generation of space constellations, especially as “space is a high-trust industry”.
It would position Singapore as a base for high‑growth space companies to expand regionally and raise capital, said Ms Khoo from Deloitte.
Singapore’s stable, business-friendly environment also makes it easy for both local and international companies to collaborate and scale, said Dr Abhay Swarup Mittal, Group CEO of satellite data management firm Aetosky.
Singapore could also play a pivotal role in cybersecurity for the space sector, said observers.
“Satellites are no longer niche assets – they are foundational national infrastructure. Much of modern life that people take for granted, from digital payments and ride-hailing to telecommunications, electricity generation and logistics, depends on satellite systems running quietly in the background,” said Ms Khoo.
There is a growing gap in the market that Singapore could address, regarding cyber resilience, risk management, and legal and governance issues such as data use and privacy, she said.
Singapore could also use its reputation as a neutral venue where meetings among global space players can be convened, something which is valuable in a time of geopolitical upheaval, said observers.
The country already convenes global leaders in aviation, defence and technology, with some pointing at how the Shangri-La Dialogue has become a signature mainstay on the global defence calendar.
“Singapore is one of the few places where East and West can meet to discuss the long-term sustainability of outer space,” said Mr Hamid.
“By facilitating discussions on international norms, such as space debris mitigation and satellite traffic management, Singapore provides a ‘safe harbour’ for diplomacy. This neutrality is a strategic asset.”
At the international level, the NSAS should aim to host the Committee on Space Research Scientific Assembly, said NTU’s Professor Erick Lansard, who is a fellow of the Academy of Air and Space and the International Academy of Astronautics.
The event is held every two years with over 3,000 people in attendance.
It should also consider hosting the International Astronautical Congress – the world’s premier gathering of global space actors attended by over 6,000 people.
GETTING NEW AGENCY OFF THE GROUND
Observers said that the shift from OSTin to NSAS will be more than just a name change or rebrand.
Being a national agency instead of just a department in the Economic Development Board, the NSAS may see an increase in funding for Singapore’s space endeavours, with a longer roadmap and formalised programmes, said experts.
“I doubt this will only be an administrative exercise,” said Prof Lansard.
“NSAS should have a longer-term vision than an EDB Office, with a strategy that should not be only commercially driven and be more open to new schemes of international collaborations.”
Dr Dunlin Tan, research and technology director at Thales Singapore, said the formation of NSAS marks a shift from distributed research initiatives towards structured national capability.
“Space systems require long planning horizons, capital commitment and coordination across ministries. A dedicated agency provides mandate clarity, consolidated oversight and defined programme pathways,” she said.
She added that similar transitions have happened in places such as the UAE and Vietnam, where formal space agencies enabled sovereign navigation and secure communications programmes to move from concept to execution.
Measuring the impact of the NSAS would take into consideration various factors, according to observers.
Assoc Prof Kim, who is from the Public Policy and Global Affairs Programme at NTU’s School of Social Sciences, said that from a public administration perspective, NSAS’ performance will likely be evaluated across several domains instead of a single KPI.
They include economic development – based on the number and growth of space and space‑adjacent firms, investments attracted, quality jobs created and export of space‑enabled services – and research and talent.
The NSAS could also be judged on its regulatory governance and international influence, based on the clarity and timeliness of licensing processes, participation in international agreements and recognition of Singapore as a trusted, neutral partner, she added.
Domestic legitimacy could be another measurement, by looking at the public awareness of space applications, transparency in reporting outcomes, and stakeholder satisfaction among industry, academia and government partners, said Assoc Prof Kim.
“The government has said that the new space agency will be pro-business and pro-innovation. A key success metric for NSAS will be in how well it can catalyse enterprise demand for satellite data and services to drive industry growth,” said Deloitte’s Ms Khoo.
Noting the dual-use nature of space where the same systems and technologies serve both civilian and military applications, Prof Lansard called for an emphasis beyond the commercial aspect of the space domain.
“Regarding civilian applications, there are not only commercial applications to consider. Improving the life of people is also of considerable value,” he said, adding that it should be part of the role of a governmental agency.
To balance the commercial, defence and security considerations, he suggested appointing a Chief Science Officer who directly reports to the head of the NSAS.
The NSAS will be helmed by chief executive Ngiam Le Na, currently the deputy CEO at DSO National Laboratories, Singapore’s defence R&D organisation.
BEYOND THE SPACE SECTOR
The creation of a national space agency and Singapore’s overall space push into the domain is expected to bring benefits for players outside the sector, noted observers.
“Over time, these spillovers can support broader goals such as digital economy growth, climate resilience and regional connectivity, even for actors that do not see themselves as part of the ‘space sector’ in a narrow sense,” said Assoc Prof Kim.
With the development of the national space ecosystem, “space increasingly acts as a platform industry, much like fintech or biotech”, explained NTU’s Mr Lim.
Key spillover sectors include AI and geospatial analytics start-ups; climate, agriculture and maritime monitoring services; smart city and infrastructure planning solutions; cybersecurity for space and critical systems; and legal, insurance and space finance services.
Advanced manufacturing and precision engineering firms could also see a rise in business from supplying components to space companies, said Assoc Prof Kim.
Universities and research institutes could also gain new funding streams, collaboration opportunities and testbeds for high‑tech projects, she added.
THE ROAD AHEAD
Moving forward, Prof Lansard said that Singapore’s government agencies should all work closely with the NSAS to grow their understanding of space, until they are sufficiently mature to express their own needs.
He cited the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore as two agencies that have successfully done so.
Mr Rohit Jha, CEO and co-founder of satellite connectivity start-up Transcelestial, said he hopes the NSAS creation means the government would go beyond giving grants for experimental projects to becoming a customer.
“Governments, either through or in collaboration with NSAS, buying sovereign space capabilities is the fastest way to accelerate the sector,” he said, adding that such a model has seen NASA catalyse the growth of SpaceX.
He also hopes the new agency will “help orchestrate complex cross-border commercialisation with more regional upcoming agencies” like the Taiwan Space Agency and the Korea AeroSpace Administration, along with traditional ones like the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, Australian Space Agency and NASA.
Aetosky’s Dr Mittal said he expects the government’s engagement with industry players to become more structured and focused on real programmes.
This includes having clearer ways for companies like his to work with government agencies on pilot projects, co-develop platforms, use shared testbeds and align research funding more closely with real operational needs, he said.
“In many leading space economies, private companies play a major role in building national capability and competing globally,” he said.
Singapore can strengthen its space ecosystem by creating more opportunities for local companies to work with domestic users on real operational projects.
“In many more mature space markets in the West, domestic demand plays a big role in helping companies grow,” he said.
“Companies are able to work closely with local government agencies and institutional users, improve their products through real-world deployments, and build strong reference cases at home before taking their solutions overseas.”
For Mr Gwozdz, the creation of the new agency would hopefully see the consolidation of all key space-related processes under one organisation, noting that currently things like licensing of frequencies and registration of space objects fall under different purviews.
Another Singaporean hoping that the creation of the NSAS will help his space sector firm take off – quite literally – is entrepreneur Marvyn Lim Seng, founder of space tech start-up IN.Genius.
His firm aims to position Singapore as a leader in near-space tourism, through the use of space capsules carried by helium-filled balloons.
It is an endeavour that would expand journeying to space beyond just government astronauts and the ultra-rich of the world, while driving public engagement with the space sector and inspiring people to the STEM fields, explained Mr Lim.
In 2019, Mr Lim attempted to become the first Singaporean in space by reaching the Armstrong line – 20km above the Earth’s surface – but the mission was aborted at 8.5km after the cabin lost pressure.
He is currently seeking funding to construct a two-man capsule for the next test flight, and hopes to draw on support from local authorities.
“This model highlights how smaller, innovation-driven nations such as our little red dot can participate meaningfully in the space economy without competing head-on in rocket launch capabilities,” said Mr Lim.