'He served Singapore well': PM Lee sends condolences to wife of PAP pioneer Chan Chee Seng
SINGAPORE: The late Mr Chan Chee Seng was a pioneer member of the People's Action Party (PAP) who had served Singapore well and "made every difference", said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Monday (Dec 19).
Mr Chan died on Saturday, aged 90.
In a condolence letter to Mr Chan's wife, Mrs Chan Ching Oi, the Prime Minister said his wife and him are deeply saddened by Mr Chan's death.
"Chee Seng will be deeply missed. He stood up when it mattered most. He was a fearless and undaunted comrade of our founding leadership, who all had a high regard for him. He served Singapore well," said the Prime Minister.
Mr Chan was a pioneer member of the PAP who threw himself into the cause when there was no assurance that the party would succeed, let alone thrive, said the Prime Minister, adding that he made important contributions during the "tumultuous early years" of Singapore's fight for independence.
He highlighted Mr Chan's convincing win in Jalan Besar in the 1957 City Council elections. Singapore's founding Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew described Mr Chan as one of the "young active men and women who would be good examples of energetic, clean, honest and dedicated leaders that workers and hawkers and taxi drivers could identify themselves with".
Mr Lee recounted how tensions grew between the non-communists and pro-communists in the party after the PAP formed the government.
"Like many others, Chee Seng came under tremendous pressure to switch sides. Many succumbed, feeling the pro-communists were too strong and were bound to win. But Chee Seng never wavered. He was steadfast and courageous, staunchly loyal and absolutely dependable," added Mr Lee.
During a key motion of confidence vote in the Legislative Assembly in 1961, the non-communists were one vote shy of being defeated.
Mr Chan intervened with "great presence of mind", rushing to the hospital to see PAP Assemblywoman for Siglap Madam Sahorah Ahmat, who was ill.
He persuaded her to come to the Legislative Assembly to support the motion. She arrived in an ambulance and was carried on a stretcher into the Legislative Assembly, entering the chamber just before the doors were locked for the vote to be taken.
"The pro-communists were out manoeuvred and outnumbered, and abstained in the vote. The motion of confidence was carried, and the PAP government survived. Chee Seng's intervention made every difference," said Mr Lee.
After losing the vote, the pro-communists broke away to form Barisan Sosialis, with many of the PAP's branch secretaries moving.
"This wreaked havoc on the PAP branches. Chee Seng accompanied Mr Lee (Kuan Yew), as his bailiff, to visit the branches and physically recover the PAP's property, including typewriters, chairs and tables," said the Prime Minister, adding that his father described Mr Chan as "impervious to intimidation".
Mr Chan served six terms as a Member of Parliament for Jalan Besar, holding several public office appointments, including as Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs, and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Social Affairs and Trade and Industry.
He was also an avid sportsman who helped develop Singapore's sports, serving as vice-president of the Singapore National Olympic Council and the president of the Singapore Amateur Swimming Association. He had also led the Singapore contingent at the 1977 SEA Games as the Chef de Mission.
After Mr Chan retired from politics, he founded the International Singapore School (ISS) with Mrs Chan.
"The ISS had its roots in Singapore, but with an inclusive and international outlook. He would be proud to see how far the ISS has come," said Mr Lee.
"WELL LOVED"
In a Facebook post on Monday, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean described Mr Chan as a well-loved MP, highlighting the decisive role that Mr Chan played in the decisive 1961 vote.
MP Alex Yam (PAP-Marsiling-Yew Tee) lauded Mr Chan's contributions to Singapore, adding that he came to know Mr Chan as a "truly caring and gentle veteran".
Mr Yam said in a Facebook post on Monday that when he joined the party headquarters in 2012, Mr Chan hosted him to lunch, taking time to speak to him and sharing his own experiences as a young legislator when he entered politics 60 years before.
"That meant a lot to me," said Mr Yam.
"Thank you, Comrade Chan for your dedication to the people, party and country," he added.
"And thank you for having spent time to guide and encourage a young parliamentarian just starting out in his career."