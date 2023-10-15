Number of hotspots down but chance of slight haze affecting Singapore if regional situation escalates: NEA

SINGAPORE: There is a chance of slight haze affecting Singapore if the regional situation escalates, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Sunday (Oct 15) in its daily haze advisory.

A total of 24 hotspots were detected mostly in the southern and central parts of Sumatra, down from the 68 hotspots detected on Saturday.

As of 8pm on Sunday, 1-hour PM2.5 concentration readings were mostly in the normal range, with the reading in the central region of Singapore in the elevated range at 58.

The 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI), meanwhile, ranged from 53 to 79, which is in the moderate range. It is expected to remain within this range for the next 24 hours, NEA said.

Dry weather persisted over most of the surrounding regions on Sunday.

"Continued dry conditions are forecast over Singapore and the surrounding region until Monday, with the prevailing winds expected to blow mainly from the south to southwest," NEA said.