Enhanced haze law 'not a silver bullet', international cooperation remains crucial: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE: The enhancements to Singapore's Transboundary Haze Pollution Act (THPA) are not a silver bullet for tackling haze pollution, and international cooperation remains crucial, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Wednesday (Nov 4).

In closing the debate in parliament on the Bill, Ms Fu addressed a range of concerns from Members of Parliament, including how the expanded powers would be exercised and their potential impact on businesses.

A total of 24 MPs – 14 from the People's Action Party (PAP), seven from the Workers' Party (WP) and three Nominated MPs – sought clarifications about the proposed changes to the law.

“The THPA is not a silver bullet. It is one of many tools we must use to address the transboundary haze situation,” she said of the law that first came into force in 2014.

The Bill was passed unanimously after a debate that lasted about six hours.

Ms Fu said that even with the expanded powers in the legislation, Singapore can expect challenges in exercising them. However, the government is committed to doing what it can within its powers to reduce incentives for unsustainable forestry and agricultural practices, she added.

“I emphasise that in doing so, the realities require us to accept the limitations of our laws and our agencies’ reach on conduct outside of Singapore,” said Ms Fu.

“We seek to work collectively with foreign agencies. Our law enforcement powers do not extend into other countries' borders, and we respect the laws and sovereignty of every state, just like how we would not accept foreign laws infringing on our sovereignty.”