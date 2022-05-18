More than 6,600 jobs available at Changi Airport, mass hiring to 'power Singapore's travel recovery': CAG

SINGAPORE: More than 6,600 jobs are available across Changi Airport as the commercial aviation sector continues to recover.

The mass hiring aims to "fill much needed positions to power Singapore’s travel recovery", Changi Airport Group (CAG) said in an update on its website on Tuesday (May 17).

The vacancies are for both professional, manager, executive and technician (PMET) roles and non-PMET roles.

"Hiring is focused on attracting talent for much-needed frontline passenger service positions and newly created roles in innovation and technology," it added.

More than 20 aviation companies will be conducting on-site interviews at the One Aviation Careers Fair, which will run from May 27 to May 28 at the Suntec City Convention Centre.

This means suitable jobseekers can "apply, get interviewed and be hired immediately", it added.

Airport partners are offering "market competitive salaries and incentives to attract new staff", CAG said, with ground handling firms SATS and dnata among those that are hiring.

Airport emergency services and cyber security officers are also among the positions that are available.

This comes as monthly passenger traffic at Changi Airport crossed the one million mark for the first time in two years, with 1.14 million passengers passing through Changi Airport in March.

In March, Minister for Transport S Iswaran said Singapore's aviation sector is ramping up recruitment efforts to ensure the airport runs smoothly as travel resumes.