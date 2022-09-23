Singapore could reduce Changi Airport's air-con carbon footprint, in bid to become sustainable air hub

There is no projection yet on the costs of these recommendations, nor a fuller timeline for possible implementation beyond the blueprint.

It is also not clear if some of the airline-based measures - especially the push towards more costly sustainable aviation fuel - could translate to more expensive flights. This needs to be studied as part of the recommendations.

But it is understood that the airport-based measures, including potentially installing more solar panels and setting up a waste-to-energy facility, are not expected to lead to an increase in airport fees and levies for passengers departing Changi Airport, beyond what has already been announced.

CAAS and Changi Airport Group announced on Sep 15 that travellers on flights departing Changi Airport will pay a fee of S$59.20 from Nov 1 to Mar 31, up from the current S$52.30, as the aviation industry continues to recover from the pandemic.

Authorities said the planned increases were announced in 2018, but suspended due to COVID-19.

The total fee includes a passenger service and security fee; and aviation and airport development levies. The passenger service and security fee will subsequently be increased again in phases from Apr 1, 2023, and Apr 1, 2024.

Prof Chong, the panel chair who is also president of the Singapore University of Technology and Design, acknowledged that many factors will be considered before any talk of implementing the recommendations.

"I think definitely you have cost issues, technology issues and even, for example, data issues and so on," he said.

"We need to study carefully. In fact, our recommendation is for MOT (Ministry of Transport) and CAAS to be able to study in more detail because it's not easy for them to come up with solutions."

Nevertheless the panel believes that its recommendations, taken together, will be "transformative" and allow Singapore to distinguish itself as a sustainable air hub.

Mr Iswaran told reporters on Friday evening that the cost of the recommendations should be thought about in the context of "not even so" long-term environmental impact, and how this affects people.

"Also, we need to look at the relative competitive landscape, because we need to move in order to ensure the sustainability of our air hub so that we are able to hold our own within the global context," he said on the sidelines of a shipping industry event.

Mr Iswaran said climate action is a "high priority" around the world and air travellers will scrutinise what different air hubs and airlines are doing to move forward sustainably.

"In that regard, I think, even if it means a little bit of higher costs, it will also have, I think, an important competitive dividend payout," he said.

When asked if the Government will offer support for these measures - given that the cost of implementing them could lead to an uneven playing field - Mr Iswaran reiterated that the Government will study the measures first.

"To the extent that there's a cost impact, we need to look at this in terms of how it compares with other aviation hubs around the world," he added.

"We will work with the industry to see where we need to get further help from the Government, whether it's in terms of levelling up skills, investing in new kinds of capabilities and innovation.

"(This is) something that we've always done, but it will gather renewed impetus in the context of sustainability."

Here are all 15 recommendations by the panel: