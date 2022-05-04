Passenger volume at Changi Airport at almost 40% of pre-pandemic levels in April

SINGAPORE: Passenger movement at Changi Airport rose to nearly 40 per cent of pre-COVID levels in the end of April, more than double the 18 per cent recorded in March.

“This will grow further in the coming months as more flights and passengers return,” said Transport Minister S Iswaran on Wednesday (May 4).

He was speaking at the Changi Airline Awards, which was being held in-person at Dusir Thani Laguna after a two-year break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The increase comes as Singapore fully reopened its borders to all fully vaccinated travellers last month, under the Vaccinated Travel Framework. This also puts Singapore on track of its target to restore passenger volumes at Changi Airport to at least 50 per cent of its pre-pandemic levels by this year.

“This was, as you know a major milestone in Singapore’s journey to reopen our economy and to reconnect with the world – which is absolutely vital for a small and open city-state like ours,” said Mr Iswaran.

He also said ramping up operations at Changi was “no mean feat”, warning that we should not underestimate the “enormity of the challenge”, which was also seen in many airports around the world.