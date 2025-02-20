Expanded rest areas, new cafe for Changi Airport's airside workers
The upgrade will ensure that all airside workers will be within a 10-minute walk or a short drive from an air-conditioned staff lounge or cafe.
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport airside workers are set to get enhanced and expanded rest areas at the workplace, which includes a new cafe.
This was announced by Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat on Thursday (Feb 20) at the annual airport celebration held at Resorts World Sentosa.
"We will continue to make Changi a good place to work. The well-being of our workers is paramount," he said.
IMPROVEMENTS
The Changi Airport Group (CAG) will make investments to improve the airside workplace environment - with all workers set to be within a 10-minute walk or a short drive from an air-conditioned staff lounge or cafe, said Mr Chee.
Airside refers to the area of the airport past immigration clearance.
A second airside cafe is slated to be available next year, offering expanded hot food options, Mr Chee added.
CAG will revamp the "Rest & Dine" spaces in the baggage areas by the end 2025 to allow workers to rest without needing to travel far during their breaks, he said.
The group will also enhance all airside restrooms over the next three years, Mr Chee said, adding that this would include improvements to lighting and natural ventilation. Where possible, the number of toilets will be increased, he said.
Mitigation measures against inclement weather and the impact of climate change will also be made.
"To deal with heat stress, apart from increasing the number of fans at our baggage handling areas, CAG will continue to invest efforts in trialling new and innovative ways to lower ambient temperature at the baggage area," Mr Chee said.
Lightning shelters in the airside will function as "pit stops", with added seats and fans to "provide better protection from the sun and the rain" and offer workers comfort and convenience, he said.
CAG and SATS will also leverage technology to create a more comfortable working environment, Mr Chee said, citing SATS' adoption of assistive equipment during cargo handling and CAG's robotics trialling for baggage handling.
PASSENGER GROWTH
Changi Airport also saw passenger traffic grow 15 per cent in 2024.
At 67.7 million passengers, the figure is "almost on par with pre-COVID levels", noted Mr Chee.
The addition of eight new passenger airlines and 11 new city destinations is a testament "to Changi’s attractiveness to travellers from around the world", he added.
The airport also saw passenger volume exceed 6.16 million in January - a 13 per cent increase from the same period last year.
"The Asia Pacific region is expected to see the strongest growth in air travel worldwide," Mr Chee said. "We are making investments to ensure that Changi remains well-positioned to capture this growth."
He mentioned the S$5 billion top-up for the airport introduced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong in his Budget 2025 speech on Tuesday.
In the area of connectivity, the completion of Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 will expand the airport’s capacity by more than 50 per cent, and ensure Singapore remains a “critical gateway for global travel and trade”, Mr Wong said in his speech on Tuesday.
Construction of Terminal 5 will begin in a few months and once it is completed will see that Changi Airport is "home to one of the world’s largest mega terminals", said Mr Chee.