Changi Airport rolls out autonomous wheelchairs for transit passengers in Terminals 2 and 3

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has introduced autonomous wheelchairs in the transit areas of Terminals 2 and 3 to help passengers with reduced mobility move between gates independently.

The airport and its ground handling partner SATS said on Tuesday (Aug 4) that the wheelchairs aim to reduce transit passengers' reliance on one-to-one staff assistance.

Nine autonomous wheelchairs are deployed in each terminal's transit area in this first phase, though they cannot yet travel between terminals.

The service complements existing options such as buggies, e-caddies and manual wheelchairs, freeing ground staff to focus on passengers who need higher levels of care and assistance, Changi Airport and SATS said.

The autonomous wheelchairs are currently available only to transit passengers on airlines served by SATS, and cannot be requested specifically when booking wheelchair assistance during ticket purchase.

