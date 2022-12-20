Changi Airport trials new baggage tracker service

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has launched a trial service to help passengers keep track of where their bags are.

The baggage tracker, available via the iChangi app, provides departing, arriving and transferring passengers with status updates on their luggage.

After passengers check in, they can scan the barcode or enter the number on the bag tag stub into the tracker.

If notifications are enabled, passengers will know when their bags have been checked in and loaded onto the aircraft for departure, and when it is on the arrival belt. The bags can be tracked for up to three days.

According to the Changi Airport website, most checked-in bags can be tracked by the tracker except for odd-sized bags, gate checked bags, limited release tagged bags.

"The iChangi Baggage Tracker utilises a combination of information provided by the airline you travel on and Changi Airport’s baggage system to provide you with a journey of your bags through Changi Airport," says the baggage tracker website FAQ.

WHO CAN USE THIS SERVICE?

The service is available to passengers of participating airlines, including Singapore Airlines, Scoot, Jetstar Asia and Malaysia Airlines.

Arrival tracking is available only at Terminals 2 and 3.