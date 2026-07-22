Changi Control Tower to undergo upgrading as part of S$4 billion air navigation overhaul

SINGAPORE: The Changi Control Tower and Singapore Air Traffic Control Centre will be upgraded over the coming years to meet rising travel demand, the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) said on Wednesday (Jul 22).

The works form part of a S$4 billion investment over the next 15 years to upgrade Singapore's air navigation services through new systems, infrastructure and technologies.

Of the S$4 billion, S$3.2 billion will be spent on replacing or upgrading systems and infrastructure, while S$300 million will be spent on developing new technology and concepts of operation to augment the air traffic control workforce, mitigate the impact of adverse weather and optimise regional air traffic flows, CAAS director-general Han Kok Juan told reporters.

The remaining S$500 million will be spent on growing the air traffic control workforce by 200 officers and other manpower initiatives.

The Changi Control Tower, which has been in operation since 1981, will be upgraded to expand its facilities and house new systems.