Changi Airport deploys driverless tractors for baggage transfer after successful trials

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport has deployed its first fleet of fully driverless tractors for airside operations after nearly a year of trials.

Two autonomous tractors have been rolled out in live operations to transfer passenger bags between Terminal 1's and Terminal 4’s baggage handling areas, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Tuesday (Jan 20).

The project, co-funded by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), aligns with Changi Airport’s broader innovation strategy, the group noted.

This strategy includes the integration of autonomous technology into airside operations, the use of AI in initiatives, as well as automation and robotics to increase manpower productivity, it said.

“The milestone marks a significant leap in Changi Airport’s push for innovation and operational efficiency, raising manpower productivity while enhancing safety and reliability,” CAG added.

Each autonomous tractor has more than 10 sensors and cameras to enable the vehicles to safely navigate the airside environment in all conditions.

The tractors are also monitored in a control centre where a remote operator can step in immediately if human intervention is required.