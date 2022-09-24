Stopping drugs: How Singapore screens travellers arriving at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: Two years after COVID-19 halted travel and turned Changi Airport into a ghost town, the air hub has come alive again.

Crowds of travellers form queues at check-in counters. Families wave off loved ones at boarding gates. Suitcases roll by on baggage belts.

But even as the buzz returns to Changi, another challenge has come up for Singapore's security agencies – the legalisation of cannabis in other countries, most notably nearby Thailand, which started allowing the use of the drug in June.

With more than 16.5 million passengers having passed through Changi Airport this year, how is Singapore keeping drugs like cannabis at bay?

CNA got an inside look into the process, which starts at a restricted area on the tarmac where check-in baggage from flights are processed after they land.

This is where Bailey, a six-and-a-half-year-old English springer spaniel from the police K-9 unit, is stationed with his handler Sergeant Ryan Low.