Passengers departing from Changi Airport to pay higher fees and levies from Nov 1

SINGAPORE: Passengers flying out of Changi Airport will have to pay more in airport fees and levies from Nov 1 as the aviation industry continues to recover after the COVID-19 pandemic.

Travellers on flights from Changi Airport currently pay a fee of S$52.30 - comprising S$35.40 in passenger service and security fee (PSSF), S$6.10 in aviation levy and S$10.80 in airport development levy.

From Nov 1 to Mar 31 next year, the amount will go up to a total of S$59.20. That's after the passenger service and security fee increases to S$40.40 and the aviation levy rises to S$8.

The passenger service and security fee will subsequently go up again in phases from Apr 1, 2023, and Apr 1, 2024.

Announcing the charges on Thursday (Sep 15), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG) noted that planned increases were announced in 2018, but they were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.