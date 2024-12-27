Changi Airport Group to get new chairman in April
Mr Lim Ming Yan - appointed deputy chairman of CAG from Jan 1 - will succeed Mr Tan Gee Paw as chairman of CAG from Apr 1.
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) will get a new chairman in April 2025 - with Mr Lim Ming Yan to assume the role.
In a press release on Friday (Dec 27), the Ministry of Finance (MOF) announced board-level changes at CAG, with Mr Lim appointed as deputy chairman from Jan 1.
He will succeed Mr Tan Gee Paw as Chairman of CAG from Apr 1.
Mr Tan joined the CAG board in May 2017 and assumed the position of chairman in October 2020.
He will remain on the board as a director to provide continuity to CAG during this transition period, said MOF.
The ministry said Mr Tan's leadership was pivotal in guiding CAG through the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic while maintaining its focus on strengthening Changi Airport’s position as a global aviation hub.
Under Mr Tan’s guidance and leadership, MOF said CAG made significant progress in its innovation efforts and capabilities, emerging stronger from the pandemic while maintaining financial prudence.
Key investments during his time include the rejuvenation of Terminal 2, which boosted Changi Airport’s capacity to 90 million passengers annually. CAG also invested in technology, such as robotics and automation, to enhance operations and optimise the use of manpower.
INCOMING CHAIRMAN
Mr Lim is the chairman of the Singapore Business Federation and The Esplanade.
He is concurrently a board director of Enterprise Singapore, and an independent non-executive director of Sembcorp Industries Limited, DLF Cyber City Developers Limited and China Vanke.
He also serves as Singapore’s non-resident High Commissioner to the Republic of Mauritius, said MOF.
Mr Lim previously served as chairman of Workforce Singapore and as a director of the Housing and Development Board.
He was also president and group CEO of CapitaLand Limited from 2013 to 2018, CEO of The Ascott Limited from 2009 to 2012, and CEO of CapitaLand China from 2000 to 2009.
"Given his extensive experience in large-scale project development and strong leadership track record, Mr Lim is well positioned to lead CAG as it embarks on the next phase of growth of Changi Airport, with the construction of Terminal 5," said MOF.
The ministry thanked Mr Tan for his contributions as CAG chairman and his ongoing support as a board director, and also welcomed Mr Lim as CAG's new chairman.
The ministry added that Changi Airport is on track to full recovery in 2025, with passenger traffic in recent months having reached pre-pandemic levels.
The airport has also reinstated its connectivity to about 160 cities served by a network of over 100 airlines.