Changi Airport and Jetstar in discussions over move to Terminal 4: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Group (CAG) and Jetstar Group are in discussions to ensure the airline’s operations remain effective and the needs of the passengers are met, following the latter’s refusal to move to Terminal 4, said Transport Minister S Iswaran on Tuesday (Aug 30).

“It is important to do this well rather than do it fast," said Mr Iswaran during a media tour of the terminal.

"If it means taking a little bit more time, but making sure that all the key elements are taken care of well, to the reasonable satisfaction of all the parties involved, then I think that should be our priority. And I think that's the basis on which both parties are working together.”

CAG announced in July that Jetstar Group is slated to move to Terminal 4 on Oct 25 after the terminal reopens on Sep 13 following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But Jetstar said it had "no intention of moving".

The company said the decision to move was made unilaterally by CAG, disregarding the “impact a move would have on our customers, our people, and our operations”.

Ensuring that passengers' needs are met and that Jetstar can function effectively is “not just Jetstar’s objective, it's also CAG’s objective”, Mr Iswaran said on Tuesday.