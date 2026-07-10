Changi Airport opens new building with aerobridges for flights parked away from terminals
The air-conditioned facility, complete with solar panels and a wheelchair-friendly ramp, will be tested on selected flights from August.
SINGAPORE: Passengers on flights that dock away from Changi Airport's terminal buildings will soon disembark and board through a sheltered, air-conditioned facility instead of walking across the tarmac and taking a bus.
Starting in August, a new two-storey satellite building will lead some of these passengers straight to and from their aircraft without stairs or exposure to the weather, Changi Airport Group said on Friday (Jul 10).
The tennis-court-sized building has a 60m ramp that coils around a ground-level atrium up to two aerobridges. The gentle slope improves accessibility for wheelchair users, seniors, families with strollers and passengers with carry-on luggage.
All commercial aircraft models at Changi can dock at the new facility except the Airbus A380 and Boeing 747, the two largest passenger aircraft types.
Passengers will still take a five- to seven-minute bus ride to and from the main terminals, but a covered entrance at the satellite building keeps them sheltered while boarding and alighting.
LESS MANPOWER NEEDED
The facility also cuts manpower needs. A remotely docked widebody aircraft currently requires four passenger stair operators and two auxiliary police officers to manage boarding.
The new satellite gate needs half the manpower – one auxiliary police officer and two aerobridge operators.
Rooftop solar panels power the building, with electricity generated stored in a nearby off-grid battery system to reduce reliance on the airport's main power supply. Air-conditioning switches on only when a flight is in use, based on real-time flight information.
Selected flights will use the gate initially, with priority given to those carrying more passengers. Changi Airport Group said this will help test "end-to-end" passenger journeys for arrivals and departures, as it assesses plans for more satellite gates.
“Factors such as traffic demand and operational requirements will also be considered,” it added.
2% OF FLIGHTS DOCK AT REMOTE STANDS
About 98 per cent of flights at Changi use the 111 contact stands across its four terminals, which link directly to aircraft via aerobridges. The remaining 2 per cent, or 20 flights daily, dock at one of 78 "remote stands".
Such facilities will play an increasingly important role as passenger traffic rises ahead of the opening of Terminal 5 in the mid-2030s, said Changi Airport Group managing director of airport operations control Yeo Kia Thye.
“These support our long-term capacity planning by providing greater operational flexibility when contact gates are fully utilised, helping to ensure a smooth and seamless passenger journey,” he said.
Changi Airport Group added that remote stands are integral to its operating model, helping the airport make the most of available space on the tarmac during peak periods to meet airlines' growing needs.