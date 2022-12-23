Participating shops in Changi Airport's public areas will continue to absorb GST in 2023

SINGAPORE: People shopping in Changi Airport will not have to pay Goods and Services Tax (GST) at a number of stores in its public areas in 2023, the Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Thursday (Dec 22).

The group will continue to absorb GST together with participating tenants in the year ahead, it said in a media release.

GST in Singapore is set to increase from 7 per cent to 8 per cent from Jan 1, 2023.

To qualify for the GST absorption, shoppers have to be Changi Rewards members. Signing up for the programme is free, CAG said.

The tax absorption does not, however, extend to Jewel, restaurants, the Changi Eats online delivery service or non-participating stores such as supermarkets, CAG said.

CAG has been working with its tenants on the GST absorption initiative since 2009.

On top of the GST absorption, shoppers can also get an additional 8 per cent off their purchases under the 2XGST promotion from Jan 5 to Jan 8 and Jan 12 to Jan 15.

The 2XGST promotion, which was first launched in September 2010, applies to transactions with a minimum net value of S$30 after deducting all other discounts.

Additionally, any customer who pays using Changi's digital wallet Changi Pay will have an S$8 Changi Pay return voucher credited to their account.

More details are available on the Changi Airport website.

Ahead of Chinese New Year, shoppers can also redeem a set of rabbit-themed red packets and a 20 per cent Changi Eats promo code by spending S$80 - or S$100 at supermarkets - in a single receipt.

This promotion runs from Jan 5 to Feb 5.

CAG's General Manager for landside concessions Phau Hui Hoon said: "Shoppers can look forward to bigger savings when they shop at Changi during the 2xGST promotion in January.

"We hope this promotion will bring some cheer to them as they prepare for the festive period."