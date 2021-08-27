Changi Airport to reopen Terminals 1 and 3 to the public on Sep 1

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport will reopen Terminal 1 and Terminal 3 to the public on Sep 1, authorities announced on Friday (Aug 27), more than three months after they were closed to members of the public.

Public access to the two terminals as well as Jewel Changi Airport was suspended on May 13 amid a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases linked to the airport. Jewel had earlier reopened on Jun 14.

The reopening will be done with additional COVID-19 safeguards "to protect travellers, airport workers and members of the public who visit the airport", said Changi Airport Group (CAG) and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) in a joint media release.

"These include restricting the use of the arrival halls to arriving passengers and professional meet-and-greet services to minimise interaction between arriving passengers and local residents.

"A new dedicated dining area has also been set up at Terminal 3 Basement 2 next to the Kopitiam food court just for airport staff, to minimise their interaction with the public. The air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems at the terminals have also been enhanced," said CAG and CAAS.

Representatives of hotels, transport services and company agents are required to present the passenger’s flight itinerary to gain entry into the meeting area when the flight has landed. Only one representative is allowed to pick up each arriving passenger group, according to the release.

Other passengers from low-risk countries can pre-arrange their own transport or be picked up by family and friends at the terminal’s arrival pick-up kerbside. Taxi services will also be available for passengers.

At the Terminal 3 arrival hall, parts of the area have been converted into a staff rest area. The food and beverage, and retail outlets located at Terminal 3's arrival hall will be temporarily closed to the public with this zonal segregation.

"To enhance segregation at the airport, a staff dining area adjacent to the Kopitiam food court at Terminal 3 Basement 2 has been set up to provide airport staff dining at the food court with a dedicated area to have their meals outside of their shift," said CAAS and CAG.

"This reserved staff area will give airport workers the convenience of not having to hunt for a table at the food court, especially during busy meal times."

The terminals’ air-conditioning and mechanical ventilation systems have also been enhanced given the threat from the more transmissible COVID-19 variants, added CAG and CAAS.

"These air quality enhancements include the use of hospital grade MERV-14 filters and installation of UV-C sanitisation in the air-conditioning systems, as well as portable air purifiers with HEPA filters in the main dining area at the Kopitiam food court."