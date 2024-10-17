Changi Airport unveils new search and rescue boats to boost response to incidents at sea

SINGAPORE: Three new sea rescue vessels have been added to Changi Airport's emergency services team to boost its firefighting and search and rescue capabilities.

The boats were showcased in the airport's annual crisis simulation exercise on Thursday (Oct 17), which involved nearly 20 agencies and more than 200 participants.

The new vessels - Landing Craft, Command Craft and Fast Craft - will replace older craft that will reach their end of life by this year, said Changi Airport Group (CAG), which manages the airport, in a press release.

Each vessel has a uniform maximum speed of 40 knots, an increase from 20 knots for the first-generation vessels, which include hovercrafts and inflatable boats.

CAG's Airport Emergency Service (AES) team is in charge of handling crashes at the airport, firefighting, rescue operations, as well as other emergencies involving dangerous goods, bomb warnings, and chemical or biological threats.

It operates from a sea rescue base, located off the waters of Changi Airport, which is equipped with emergency vessels and gear to handle aircraft crashes in the waters surrounding the airport and similar accidents out at sea.

The base is also the only location where hovercrafts are operated in Singapore.