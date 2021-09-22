Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

SBS Transit bus involved in accident near Skytrain track at Changi Airport Terminal 3
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

SBS Transit bus involved in accident near Skytrain track at Changi Airport Terminal 3

SBS Transit bus involved in accident near Skytrain track at Changi Airport Terminal 3

A screengrab from a video showing the aftermath of an accident where an SBS bus crashed into a pillar near the Skytrain track at Changi Airport's Terminal 3.

Johannes Tjendro
Matthew Mohan
Matthew Mohan & Johannes Tjendro
22 Sep 2021 04:01PM (Updated: 22 Sep 2021 04:58PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus was involved in an accident outside Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday (Sep 22), crashing into what looked like a pillar of a Skytrain track above.

"We confirm that there’s an accident," said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in response to CNA's queries. 

"No services have been running on the Skytrain track and our engineers are assessing if there’s any impact to the infrastructure."

Changi Airport ground staff and police officers were at the scene when CNA arrived at about 3pm. 

The windscreen of the bus was shattered and there was no sign of the bus driver or passengers.

The SBS Transit bus which crashed into a pillar near Changi Airport Terminal 3.
Security officers and airport staff members attend to the incident outside Changi Airport Terminal 3.
Security officers at the scene of the bus accident at Changi Airport.
An Airport Emergency Service vehicle at the scene of the accident at Changi Airport.

Airport Emergency Service vehicles were also at the scene.

At about 4pm, SBS Transit said in a tweet that services 24, 27 and 53 were skipping the bus stop along Airport Boulevard after Changi Airport Terminal 2's bus terminal due to an accident.

The bus involved in the accident was towed away at about 5pm. There appeared to be minimal damage on the pillar of the Skytrain track. 

Asked if there were any injuries, the CAG spokesperson directed the query to the bus company.

CNA has contacted SBS Transit, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.

Source: CNA/jt(gs)

Related Topics

Changi Airport

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us