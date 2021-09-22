SBS Transit bus involved in accident near Skytrain track at Changi Airport Terminal 3

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus was involved in an accident outside Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday (Sep 22), crashing into what looked like a pillar of a Skytrain track above.
"We confirm that there’s an accident," said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in response to CNA's queries.
"No services have been running on the Skytrain track and our engineers are assessing if there’s any impact to the infrastructure."
Changi Airport ground staff and police officers were at the scene when CNA arrived at about 3pm.
The windscreen of the bus was shattered and there was no sign of the bus driver or passengers.
Airport Emergency Service vehicles were also at the scene.
At about 4pm, SBS Transit said in a tweet that services 24, 27 and 53 were skipping the bus stop along Airport Boulevard after Changi Airport Terminal 2's bus terminal due to an accident.
The bus involved in the accident was towed away at about 5pm. There appeared to be minimal damage on the pillar of the Skytrain track.
Asked if there were any injuries, the CAG spokesperson directed the query to the bus company.
CNA has contacted SBS Transit, the police and the Singapore Civil Defence Force for more information.