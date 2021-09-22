SBS Transit bus involved in accident near Skytrain track at Changi Airport Terminal 3

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus was involved in an accident outside Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Wednesday (Sep 22), crashing into what looked like a pillar of a Skytrain track above.

"We confirm that there’s an accident," said Changi Airport Group (CAG) in response to CNA's queries.

"No services have been running on the Skytrain track and our engineers are assessing if there’s any impact to the infrastructure."

Changi Airport ground staff and police officers were at the scene when CNA arrived at about 3pm.

The windscreen of the bus was shattered and there was no sign of the bus driver or passengers.