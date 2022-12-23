'Won't specially come here': S$3 taxi surcharge from Changi Airport not a good enough incentive for taxi drivers

LACK OF PASSENGERS

CNA visited a couple of terminals in Changi Airport on Thursday (Dec 22) at 5pm, where the time spent waiting for a taxi did not exceed two minutes due to a lack of passengers.

On the taxi ride into Terminal 1, there was a long queue of taxis - but the stand at the arrival hall only had two passengers in line. Later on, closer to 6pm, this reporter was the only passenger in the queue and immediately got a ride as there was already a taxi waiting.

At Terminal 3, there was a constant short queue of passengers from 5pm, but everyone got into a taxi within a few minutes of entering the line.

Mr Ong Chin Lye, who picked up this reporter, told CNA he was only at the airport as he had dropped off his previous passenger at Jewel Changi Airport.

"Otherwise, I won't specially come here. Not even when I know there are incoming flights. Nowadays, petrol is very expensive. And time is money," the 62-year-old said in Mandarin.

"Sometimes if I see the queue is very long, I won't join the queue. It's a waste of time. I want to pick up and go."

Aside from driving a taxi for 11 years, Mr Ong is also on the Grab platform. He noted that despite the resumption of travel, there are still fewer travellers compared to pre-COVID times.

The lack of Chinese travellers is especially noticeable, he said, adding that he only sees business travellers and students from China at the moment.

Former taxi driver Vincent Tai, who still keeps in touch with other taxi drivers, added that "the tourist demand on arrival has not been like last time, where you can pick up within five to 10 minutes".

"Now, you might have to wait 30 minutes for a passenger. (Perhaps the) drivers who go to the airport have already earned enough for the day," said the 64-year-old security officer."When we taxi drivers can go in and come out within five minutes, then it will be like good old days."