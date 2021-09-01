Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3 reopen to the public, shops 'excited' to welcome visitors

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Terminals 1 and 3 reopened to the public on Wednesday (Sep 1), with many shops excited and happy to welcome visitors again.

Many hope that the September school holidays, which begin on Saturday, will help their businesses pick up again.

"It was quite an exciting day for us. At least we see some life in the airport now, compared to the past few months," said duty terminal manager Mr Dushantha Baduge.

"We definitely wanted to see members of the public back in the airport, and especially to see travel kick off again. You know, the joy of travelling. We were excited. Our whole unit was looking forward to it," added Mr S R Jegan, who is also a duty terminal manager.

The two terminals had been closed to non-travellers for more than three months, after a cluster of COVID-19 cases was identified at the airport.

More than 80 per cent of the stores in Terminal 1 and 3 have reopened, said a spokesperson from Changi Airport Group (CAG).

To attract more members of the public, free parking will be offered at Terminal 3 until Oct 10. Destination photo spots will also be available in both terminals, with most located in Terminal 3, until Oct 10.

During a tour of Terminal 3 on Wednesday, the departure area only had a handful of visitors, most of whom were strolling around taking photos.