Changi Airport Terminal 2 to resume departure operations on Oct 11, starting with Singapore Airlines flights
Singapore Airlines flights to Southeast Asian destinations, including Thailand and Malaysia, will depart from Changi Airport Terminal 2.
SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Terminal 2 will resume operations for departure flights on Oct 11, starting with Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to Malaysia and Thailand.
SIA flights to other Southeast Asian destinations - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam - will depart from the southern wing of Terminal 2 from Oct 13.
Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced this on Monday (Sep 5) as part of the terminal's phased reopening. Arrival operations had resumed in May after a two-year closure due to upgrading works and the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The commencement of departure operations at T2 will add to Changi’s capacity and spread out passenger operations more evenly across the airport’s terminals as travel demand continues to grow in the lead-up to the year-end travel peak," said CAG in a media release.
Two other airlines – Air India (AI) and Air India Express (IX) – will move to Terminal 2 on Oct 18, said CAG, adding that the list of other airlines using the terminal will be announced later.
As for SIA flights arriving at Changi Airport, they will continue to be assigned gates at Terminals 1, 2 or 3.
Those who are meeting travellers at the airport are advised to check the terminal assigned two hours before the estimated flight arrival time.
Singapore has been gearing up to meet an expected increase in air traffic.
It was previously announced that Changi Airport Terminal 4 will resume operations on Sep 13 after COVID-19 suspended operations for two years.
Work on Changi Airport Terminal 5 will also resume.
UPGRADED TERMINAL 2
At Terminal 2, SIA will be the first airline to use the new check-in rows.
"Automated check-in kiosks will be available for passengers who prefer to self-serve, before dropping off their luggage at the baggage check-in counters. Thereafter, they can proceed to clear immigration via the automated immigration clearance gates," said CAG.
There will also be various food and beverage options and retail shops in the public and transit areas of the southern wing. These include a number of stores returning to their original locations before the terminal's upgrading, said CAG.
The terminal’s transit hotel and pay-per-use lounge will be open to departing and transit passengers. Eligible Singapore Airlines customers may use the SilverKris Lounge at the terminal.
“When the northern wing of T2 is fully completed by 2024, passengers can expect even more interesting F&B and retail options, as well as new attractions that will enhance their travel experience through Changi,” said CAG.
It added that it will conduct more operational readiness trials with airline and airport partners to ensure that all systems and processes are in place for a smooth opening of Terminal 2’s southern wing.
“With a refreshed design, upgraded systems and a high degree of automation across the passenger journey, T2 will enable Changi to serve our passengers better as we prepare for a busier year-end holiday peak,” said Mr Tan Lye Teck, CAG’s executive vice president of airport management.
He added that CAG will work closely with airline and airport partners to welcome more passengers at Terminal 2.