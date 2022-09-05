Changi Airport Terminal 2 to resume departure operations on Oct 11, starting with Singapore Airlines flights

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Terminal 2 will resume operations for departure flights on Oct 11, starting with Singapore Airlines (SIA) flights to Malaysia and Thailand.

SIA flights to other Southeast Asian destinations - Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Myanmar, the Philippines and Vietnam - will depart from the southern wing of Terminal 2 from Oct 13.

Changi Airport Group (CAG) announced this on Monday (Sep 5) as part of the terminal's phased reopening. Arrival operations had resumed in May after a two-year closure due to upgrading works and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The commencement of departure operations at T2 will add to Changi’s capacity and spread out passenger operations more evenly across the airport’s terminals as travel demand continues to grow in the lead-up to the year-end travel peak," said CAG in a media release.

Two other airlines – Air India (AI) and Air India Express (IX) – will move to Terminal 2 on Oct 18, said CAG, adding that the list of other airlines using the terminal will be announced later.

As for SIA flights arriving at Changi Airport, they will continue to be assigned gates at Terminals 1, 2 or 3.

Those who are meeting travellers at the airport are advised to check the terminal assigned two hours before the estimated flight arrival time.