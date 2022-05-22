Changi Airport Terminal 2 to reopen in phases from May 29 after two-year closure

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport Terminal 2 will reopen in phases from May 29 to meet the "expected increase" in passenger traffic in the months ahead, Changi Airport Group (CAG) said on Sunday (May 22).

The terminal has been closed for upgrading works since May 2020. The suspension of operations at Terminal 2 was supposed to last 18 months, but that was extended amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

When the upgrading works are completed by 2024, the expansion will raise the terminal's capacity by 5 million to 28 million passenger movements per year.

"In this first phase of Terminal 2’s progressive reopening, key touchpoints such as arrival immigration, baggage claim belts and contact gates at the southern wing of the terminal will be ready for flight operations," said CAG.

Terminal 2 will host mainly peak-hour arrival flights of airlines currently operating in Terminal 3.

A "small number" of Terminal 3 departure flights may use Terminal 2's boarding gates, although passengers on these flights will continue to check in and clear departure immigration at Terminal 3, said CAG.

The expanded Terminal 2 will have a larger arrival immigration hall with more automated immigration lanes and special assistance lanes.

The automated immigration lanes will serve Singaporeans and Singapore residents who have enrolled their iris and facial biometrics with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, as well as eligible foreign visitors who have done the same upon their arrival in Singapore.

"As more passengers are enrolled, the number of automated immigration lanes will be increased," added CAG.

"As for the special assistance lanes, these feature a wider width than conventional lanes, allowing passengers with mobility aids, as well as big family groups, to clear immigration more easily."

There will be three collection belts at the upgraded Terminal 2, with one that has been lengthened to handle more bags.

CAG’s executive vice president of airport management Tan Lye Teck said: "CAG is encouraged to see the strong pickup in travel demand and has worked closely with our partners to bring forward the progressive reopening of T2 ahead of the June travel peak to meet this demand.

"The start of flight operations at Terminal 2 will provide more capacity to support our airline partners, who are also gearing up to serve more passengers in the months ahead. Terminal 2 will reopen in phases over the next two years to support Changi’s recovery as a regional air hub.”

Singapore eased COVID-19 travel restrictions on Apr 29 for fully vaccinated travellers.