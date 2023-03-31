Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Singapore

Singapore checkpoints, including at Changi Airport, affected by disruption to immigration system
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore

Singapore checkpoints, including at Changi Airport, affected by disruption to immigration system

Singapore checkpoints, including at Changi Airport, affected by disruption to immigration system

Long queues at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Mar 31, 2023. The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said delays are expected after intermittent slowness of the immigration clearance system across all checkpoints. (Photo: CNA/Kelwin Li)

31 Mar 2023 12:44PM (Updated: 31 Mar 2023 01:33PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SINGAPORE: Issues with Singapore's immigration system are causing delays for travellers on Friday (Mar 31), including passengers at Changi Airport. 

In a Facebook post at about 11.30am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said there was "intermittent slowness" of its immigration clearance system across all checkpoints.

The agency said about half an hour later that it was experiencing "system slowness" at selected passenger clearance checkpoints.

"Delays are expected and travellers are advised to postpone all non-essential travel, where applicable," ICA said.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience."

Photos posted online showed crowds and long lines of passengers at Changi Airport Terminals 4.

Changi Airport said that an immigration system disruption affected the auto-lanes for departing and arriving passengers across the terminals.

"Passengers should expect delays and approach our ground staff if assistance is needed," Changi Airport said in a Facebook post.

In response to CNA queries, Changi Airport said it is assisting passengers, giving queue priority to those with imminent departures.

Long queues at Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Mar 31, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Kelwin Li)
Travellers queuing at the auto clearance area in Changi Airport Terminal 4 on Mar 31, 2023. (Photo: CNA/Grace Yeoh)

When CNA arrived at Terminal 4 at about 1pm, an announcement was heard over the speakers, saying immigration clearance for all departing passengers had been delayed for technical reasons.

Crowds at the departure hall appeared to have cleared.

The queues were instead seen at the immigration counters within the terminal’s automatic clearance area. Each queue at the baggage scanners had at least 20 passengers in line.

Real-time footage of the Tuas and Woodlands Checkpoint via the onemotoring website also showed long lines of traffic headed to the Causeway. 

CNA has contacted ICA for more information.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: CNA/lk

Related Topics

Changi Airport Immigration and Checkpoints Authority

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.