Singapore checkpoints, including at Changi Airport, affected by disruption to immigration system

SINGAPORE: Issues with Singapore's immigration system are causing delays for travellers on Friday (Mar 31), including passengers at Changi Airport.

In a Facebook post at about 11.30am, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said there was "intermittent slowness" of its immigration clearance system across all checkpoints.

The agency said about half an hour later that it was experiencing "system slowness" at selected passenger clearance checkpoints.

"Delays are expected and travellers are advised to postpone all non-essential travel, where applicable," ICA said.

"ICA regrets the inconvenience caused to travellers and seeks their understanding and patience."

Photos posted online showed crowds and long lines of passengers at Changi Airport Terminals 4.

Changi Airport said that an immigration system disruption affected the auto-lanes for departing and arriving passengers across the terminals.

"Passengers should expect delays and approach our ground staff if assistance is needed," Changi Airport said in a Facebook post.



In response to CNA queries, Changi Airport said it is assisting passengers, giving queue priority to those with imminent departures.