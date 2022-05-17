Work on Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 to resume after two-year hiatus: Iswaran

SINGAPORE: Changi Airport’s Terminal 5 (T5) project will resume after being put on pause for two years due to “pandemic-fuelled uncertainties”, announced Transport Minister S Iswaran on Tuesday (May 17).

“Given the current and projected recovery in air travel demand, we have a renewed impetus to secure our infrastructural capacity for growth,” he said during the opening address of the Changi Aviation Summit held at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre.

“We have taken the opportunity of the two-year hiatus to comprehensively review the T5 design to make it more modular and flexible, and enhance its resilience and sustainability. We will re-mobilise the design and engineering consultants progressively, to update and further refine the T5 design.”

Depending on the pace of recovery, Mr Iswaran said the construction of T5 is expected to commence in about two to three years, for the terminal to be “ready to meet the anticipated demand around the mid-2030s”.

The T5 project was halted two years ago in order to “first navigate the COVID-19 challenge, re-assess the trajectory of aviation growth, learn from the pandemic experience, and review T5’s design to meet the needs of post-pandemic travel”, the minister added.

EXPANDING PROGRAMMES, ENHANCING TECHNOLOGICAL CAPABILITIES

At the two-day summit organised by the Ministry of Transport and the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS), Mr Iswaran covered three aspects of aviation recovery: capabilities, capacity and climate.

To support aviation recovery and growth, it is “essential that we continue to grow our aviation workforce, and equip them with the knowledge and skillsets to innovate, seize new opportunities and adapt to disruptions”, said Mr Iswaran, who is also Minister-in-Charge of Trade Relations.

For instance, Singapore should build on the International Civil Aviation Organization’s (ICAO) “No Country Left Behind” and “Next Generation of Aviation Professionals” initiatives, and “strengthen our focus on fundamentals such as aviation safety, as well as urgent long-term priorities like sustainability”, he said.

As such, the Singapore-ICAO Developing Countries Training Programme (DCTP) will be extended for another three years. Under this latest extension, the programme will provide US$1.6 million of training assistance over three years in fellowships and scholarships.

The programme, established in 2001, has supported the training of around 1,500 government officials from 130 countries thus far.

Mr Iswaran also shared that “enhancements to technological capabilities” should complement efforts to “augment (the) aviation talent pool”.

“In particular, we can harness technology to further streamline and harmonise our travel protocols,” he said.

“One key enabler in this regard will be the promulgation of digital health certificates and credentials, and their mutual recognition. This will enable travellers to present digitally verifiable certificates for their health status to be easily and reliably authenticated.”

In this regard, Singapore and the African Union have just established a framework for the mutual recognition of COVID-19 vaccination certificates, adding to the portfolio of digital vaccination certificates that Singapore can recognise, added Mr Iswaran.

“It is only through global cooperation of the aviation community that we can unlock such mechanisms for the mutual recognition of digital health credentials, to enhance the travel experience and accelerate the recovery of air travel.”

Additionally, the government will also invest in “new concepts” for air traffic management, as well as the next generation of air navigation services systems, to ensure operational capacity to manage expected growth in air traffic, said Mr Iswaran.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) forecasts that passenger air traffic in the Asia-Pacific will grow at 4.5 per cent annually over the next 20 years, “effectively doubling volume over the next two decades”, he added.

“To accommodate this growth in air traffic safely and efficiently, Singapore is also working closely with our regional partners towards the vision of a seamless sky.”

BUILD UP CAPACITY IN ANTICIPATION OF DEMAND

Amid the reopening of borders, Mr Iswaran noted the capacity of airports to cope with the recovery of air travel.

At the “depth of the pandemic” during April and May 2020, passenger traffic at Changi Airport declined to “barely 0.5 per cent” of pre-COVID volumes, said Mr Iswaran.

But the reopening of our borders has shown “encouraging signs of recovery”, and this is only expected to strengthen.

“We are already seeing evidence of this in Singapore. Passenger traffic has more than doubled to above 40 per cent of pre-COVID levels in May, compared to just under 20 per cent in mid-March,” said Mr Iswaran.

He also highlighted a comment by Mr Willie Walsh, director-general of IATA, that overall air passenger numbers are expected to recover to pre-COVID levels by 2023 — one year earlier than previously anticipated.

“While there are good reasons to be optimistic about the future growth of air travel demand, it is incumbent that we do not forget pre-COVID capacity challenges. To reduce ground congestion and the consequential delays in the air, we must strive to build up capacity in anticipation of demand,” added Mr Iswaran.

Expansion plans put in place before the pandemic by airports would now have to be “revisited to safely, seamlessly, and sustainably support a return to pre-pandemic rates of growth in air travel”.