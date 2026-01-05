New exhibition exploring innovations of Changi Airport's future Terminal 5 launched

SINGAPORE: An immersive exhibition showcasing the design and innovations of Changi Airport's upcoming Terminal 5 (T5) will open to the public on Tuesday (Jan 6).

The free exhibition, titled T5 In the Making, will run until March at Terminal 3's Arrival Hall.

Launched by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow on Monday, the exhibition is jointly organised by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG).

The exhibition is divided into five zones, where visitors can experience Changi Airport's history and vision for the future.

"Visitors will witness the technologies being explored to address manpower, ageing population and climate change challenges, and conclude their visit by imagining the future with interactive artificial intelligence (AI) experiences and viewing detailed scale models of T5 and the larger Changi East development," said MOT, CAAS and CAG in a joint media release.