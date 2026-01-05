New exhibition exploring innovations of Changi Airport's future Terminal 5 launched
The free exhibition, titled T5 In the Making, will run until March at Terminal 3's Arrival Hall.
SINGAPORE: An immersive exhibition showcasing the design and innovations of Changi Airport's upcoming Terminal 5 (T5) will open to the public on Tuesday (Jan 6).
Launched by Acting Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow on Monday, the exhibition is jointly organised by the Ministry of Transport (MOT), the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) and Changi Airport Group (CAG).
The exhibition is divided into five zones, where visitors can experience Changi Airport's history and vision for the future.
"Visitors will witness the technologies being explored to address manpower, ageing population and climate change challenges, and conclude their visit by imagining the future with interactive artificial intelligence (AI) experiences and viewing detailed scale models of T5 and the larger Changi East development," said MOT, CAAS and CAG in a joint media release.
Those interested in experiencing T5 In the Making can register for a visit slot on the airport's website.
Registration is on a first-come, first-served basis, and each booking can accommodate up to five people.
Visitors may reserve a visit slot up to 30 days in advance, and walk-in visits will be accepted, though they are subject to available capacity.
The exhibition opens from 10am to 8pm daily, with last entry at 7.15pm. It is expected to take about 60 minutes to complete.
Since registration opened to the public on Dec 15, about 15,000 visitors have registered for tickets to the exhibition.
Ticket holders will enjoy exclusive dining and shopping offers at Changi Airport as well as special deals from iShopChangi, Changi Experience Studio, Gift by Changi Airport and Changi Travel Services, among other participating outlets.
T5's groundbreaking ceremony was held in May, with its completion scheduled for the mid-2030s. It will enable Changi Airport to serve about 50 million more passengers annually.
It will house a dedicated ground transportation centre that integrates train, bus, taxi and other transport services in one location.
CAG said last week that major tunnelling works allowing passengers and baggage to travel between T2 and T5 had been completed.