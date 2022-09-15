Daily round-up, Sep 15: Changi Airport to increase fees for passengers; Typhoon Muifa lashes eastern China

Let's get you up to speed with the day's stories.

From Nov 1, passengers flying out of Changi Airport will have to pay more in airport fees and levies.

Travellers on flights departing from Changi Airport currently pay a total of S$52.30.

For tickets issued from Nov 1 to Mar 31 next year, the amount will go up to a total of S$59.20. The fees will subsequently go up again in phases from April next year.

The planned increases were announced in 2018, but were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Passengers whose air tickets are issued before Nov 1, 2022 will not pay the higher fees and levies.

Typhoon Muifa, lashing China's densely populated east coast, has forced around 1.6 million people to leave their homes and grounded most flights at Shanghai's main airports. There were no immediate reports of any deaths or casualties.

Muifa is the strongest tropical cyclone to hit Shanghai since records began in 1949.

It was downgraded to a strong tropical storm by Chinese weather forecasters on Thursday, but will bring heavy rains and flash flooding across several provinces as it moves north across populated coastal provinces.

The storm came soon after Typhoon Hinnamnoor hit Shanghai and its neighbouring region last week, and is the 12th typhoon to hit China this year.

Penang has followed in the footsteps of Selangor by revoking a title previously bestowed on former prime minister Najib Razak. The state government agreed to revoke a title Najib received in 2009 in light of his conviction in the SRC International case.

His title of Dato’ Seri Utama was revoked effective Thursday (Sep 15).

On Monday, Selangor's sultan stripped titles bestowed to Najib and his wife Rosmah Mansor.

Say “hoarder” and images of stacked newspapers and boxes, little space to move, and in some cases, scurrying cockroaches come to mind. Decluttering them, however, does not mean entirely ridding them of unwanted items.

Why do people hoard, who are the people who tend to hoard, and how can they be helped? Experts broke down the issue in interviews with CNA938.