Man jailed and fined for spitting at police officers, urinating in their direction

SINGAPORE: A man who spat at police officers and urinated in their direction was on Friday (Oct 30) sentenced to five months and six weeks’ jail, and a S$5,000 fine.

Morris David, 52, hurled vulgarities at police officers and threatened to defecate and throw his faeces at them.

After hurling vulgarities at staff and police officers at the airport, the man was arrested and sent to Changi General Hospital. Upon waking up from being sedated, he found himself in grip restraints and asked to use the washroom.

Given his prior behaviour, his requests were denied. He then threatened to defecate and throw his faeces at the officers watching him, and urinated in their direction.

Laying out her sentence, District Judge Sharmila Sripathy-Shanaz noted the Australian national’s sustained belligerent, abusive and aggressive behaviour.

Over 32 hours, he directed verbal abuse, threats and physical aggression at public servants who were conducting their duties, she added.

“His actions demonstrate a prolonged and flagrant disregard for authority and the dignity of the public officers involved,” said the judge.

His punishment should signal that such conduct will not be tolerated, she added.

The “inherently degrading and unsanitary nature” of urinating in the direction of two police officers is “particularly reprehensible”, she said, highlighting that this followed his threat to defecate and throw his waste in their direction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Ng Jun Kai argued for a jail term of eight months and one week for Morris, stressing that he committed multiple offences in a short span of time.

His actions were not only disrespectful but also derogatory, and Morris “obviously had no respect” for the local police, he added.

The victims in this case have to be ensured of enough protection and vindication by law against behaviour that threatens the effective discharge of their duties, said Mr Ng.

Arguing for a fine and a shorter jail term, Morris’ lawyers Mr Zachary Lim and Mr Koh Boon Yang from IRB Law said their client is extremely remorseful, apologetic and ashamed of his behaviour.

The man is ready to face the consequences and would like to apologise to the police officers involved, they added.

WHAT HAPPENED

In July, Morris arrived at Changi Airport Terminal 3 from Bali, meant to transit through Singapore to Australia. He had head injuries from an accident in Bali and was pushed in a wheelchair to a clinic in the terminal when he arrived.

Upset that he would have to pay for medical treatment, Morris left the clinic for the Singapore Airlines Krisflyer Gold Lounge. Upon entering the lounge, he refused to speak to staff who requested for his identity and eligibility to use the facilities.

Growing agitated, he verbally abused the manager at the lounge and the police were alerted to the incident. Soon after, he was sent to Changi General Hospital for treatment.

That afternoon, he returned to Changi Airport Terminal 3 and walked into the departure hall with an invalid boarding pass. He demanded to speak to the manager for entry into the lounge and to allow him to board his flight to Perth.

An auxiliary police officer escorted him to the Singapore Airlines’ check-in counter to ask about his flight back to Perth, and he loudly and repeatedly shouted vulgarities at the officer.

After hearing the commotion, other police officers approached Morris, who was now trying to hail a taxi. He tried to move away from the officers, claiming he wanted to leave for a smoke.

The officers told him he could only smoke later, and Morris got agitated, asking the officers to arrest and jail him. One officer tapped him on the shoulder, and the man threatened him: “Touch me one more time, I swear to god, I will knock your glass off your head.”

Another officer warned Morris about his behaviour and he responded by cursing at the officer.

The man was arrested and brought to Changi General Hospital, where police officers were assigned to watch him.

Morris was held in grip restraints and became agitated over them after he woke up from being sedated. He cursed at the three officers watching him and threatened one of them: “I want to grab your throat and choke you.”

He spat at the officers multiple times, with his saliva landing on their faces and uniforms. While they tried to put a mask over his mouth, he repeatedly removed the mask and spat at them.

He then asked to use the washroom. One officer declined his request and offered him a potty instead. Morris threatened to defecate and throw the waste material at the officer.

He asked to use the washroom again minutes later, and was offered a urinal bottle. After repeatedly spitting at two officers, he urinated from his bed in the direction of the two officers.

Later, one officer again tried to place a mask on Morris to prevent him from spitting again, and he responded by trying to bite the officer.

Two different officers took over ward duty later that morning. At lunchtime, Morris became angry because he wanted to eat with both hands. He threw his food to the ground, breaking the plates, and spat at the two officers.

The punishment for indecent, threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour towards a public servant is a jail term of up to 12 months or a fine of up to S$5,000.

For assaulting or using criminal force on a public servant executing their duty, the maximum punishment is a jail term of up to four years and a fine.