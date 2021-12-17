Unreported cash movements, customs offences detected during enhanced checks at Changi Airport

A total of 21 other travellers were found to have failed to declare and pay taxes on dutiable cigarettes/tobacco products, liquors in excess of their duty-free allowance and new articles, souvenirs, gifts and food items exceeding their Goods and Services Tax (GST) relief allowance.

"SPF, ICA, and Customs will be conducting more joint operations with the easing of travel restrictions at our borders," said the release.

"All travellers are reminded that the authorities will not tolerate any illegal activities as we strive to safeguard our land, air and sea borders against crime and security threats, including smuggling activities and non-compliance with our regulations."

UNREPORTED MOVEMENTS OF CASH

In the first case of unreported movements of cash into Singapore, a 46-year-old male foreigner was found in possession of Singapore and foreign currencies with a total value of S$31,023. In the second case, a 57-year-old male foreigner was found in possession of Singapore and foreign currencies with a total value of S$25,000.

"Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) oversees the Cross Border Cash Reporting Regime’s (CBCRR) efforts to curb money laundering, terrorist financing, and other criminal activities," stated the release.

"The public is reminded that it is a statutory requirement to declare the physical movement of any Currency or Bearer Negotiable Instruments (CBNIs) into or out of Singapore if the total value exceeds S$20,000 (or its equivalent in foreign currency)."