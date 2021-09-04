'Large majority' of the COVID-19 cases in new Changi General Hospital cluster are outsourced workers

SINGAPORE: A "large majority" of the cases in a new COVID-19 cluster at Changi General Hospital (CGH) are workers from outsourced service partners who do not interact directly with patients, the hospital said on Saturday (Sep 4).

The new cluster was identified by the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday and had 14 cases as of Friday. It is the second active cluster there – an earlier cluster was identified on Aug 3

The latest cluster is the third cluster at the hospital since June. The first cluster, identified on Jun 25, was closed on Jul 31.

"These cases (in the new cluster) are not linked to the earlier cluster," said the hospital in a media release.

CGH said the cases in the new cluster were detected through the hospital's proactive testing.

"These (staff members) have their workplaces at the hospital’s basement level and do not have direct interaction with patients in their course of work," it said.

"Almost all are fully vaccinated, and all had adhered to safe management measures. None of them are critically ill, largely due to their vaccination."

The hospital said it was actively tracing and testing to ringfence infections, with swab testing largely completed for those working in the basement level.

As a precautionary measure, all CGH staff, including outsourced service partners, will undergo a one-time self-administered antigen rapid test, it said. This is on top of the rostered routine testing regime for "patient-fronting staff".

Epidemiological investigations were ongoing for the positive cases. Workers identified as close contacts have been placed on quarantine orders or on leave of absence pending further investigations, the hospital added.

HOSPITAL "SAFE FOR VISITATION"

CGH "remains safe for visitation", said the hospital.

"Clinical areas are not affected and the hospital remains safe for clinical appointments and ward visitation, with adherence to prevailing visitation guidelines," it said.