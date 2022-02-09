Stun devices and pepper balls: Elite prison security force using tech to handle violent inmates

SINGAPORE: Deep in one of Changi Prison's cell blocks, an “inmate” is creating a ruckus.

There are obvious signs of escalation: The inmate is shouting and pounding on the walls. He has covered the surveillance camera in his cell and obscured the window on his door, preventing officers from seeing his next move.

The Singapore Prisons Emergency Action Response (SPEAR) force, a fully armed, elite tactical unit trained to respond to security breaches or unrest, is activated.

This was part of a demonstration put up by the unit at its base in Changi Prison on Tuesday (Feb 8) to showcase the technology used in handling violent inmates.

The Singapore Prison Service (SPS) said in a news release that SPEAR troopers are activated to support operational staff in managing more serious or violent offenders.

"SPS has been investing in technology and training of our officers to strengthen our operational capability to respond to incidents of violence amongst inmates," the agency said.