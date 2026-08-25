Changing workplace attitudes a ‘much harder’ challenge in supporting parenthood: Indranee

SINGAPORE: Changing workplace attitudes and practices towards working parents will be a key part of Singapore’s push to become more family-friendly, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office Indranee Rajah said on Monday (Aug 24).

She was speaking to CNA a day after a range of measures to support parents was announced by Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the National Day Rally.

While the latest measures address financial, housing and caregiving concerns, the government is also looking at how workplace norms can change so that Singaporeans feel they can have children without sacrificing their careers, Ms Indranee said.

Financial resources are within the government’s control, but “the much harder part to do is changing mindsets and attitudes”, said Ms Indranee, who heads the National Population and Talent Division, which oversees the marriage and parenthood portfolio.

“So, workplace norms and culture and practices is an area that we're looking at,” she told CNA’s Singapore Tonight.

The effort is part of a wider review by the Marriage and Parenthood Reset Workgroup, which is due to release its full report in early 2027.