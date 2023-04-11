Limited charging points, rules over sales hamper electric vehicle adoption in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Car buyers may soon have more electric vehicles (EVs) to choose from in Singapore's nascent EV market, but roadblocks on both the demand and supply sides continue to slow the adoption of such vehicles.

Limited charging infrastructure is holding people back from buying EVs, while some rules are keeping dealers from selling these vehicles.

This comes even as Singapore sets out on a major push for the adoption of EVs.

The country is accelerating its target of making every Housing and Development Board (HDB) town EV-ready by 2025, earlier than its previous target of the 2030s in a bid to drastically cut down land transport emissions.

In 2022, electric car registrations formed 11.8 per cent of all new car registrations, according to the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

There are more than 6,500 registered electric cars on the roads, and nearly 10,000 EVs after including other vehicle classes.