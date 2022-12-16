Charity groups turn to online platforms, new sources of volunteers amid dwindling support

SINGAPORE: Charity groups are calling for more help to spread festive cheer this year, amid lack of support for their causes.

They have less volunteers and are getting less donations, they said.

Among the organisations affected is The Boys' Brigade Singapore. Its executive director Desmond Koh said that of the nearly 650 slots it has for volunteers to deliver goodie bags to families in need, only about a third are taken up.

At around the same time last year, more than 40 per cent of the slots had been taken up, he said. The organisation has so far managed to reach around 60 per cent of its target of 43,000 beneficiaries.

ItsRainingRaincoats, an initiative that helps migrant workers, has also experienced a 20 per cent drop in the number of volunteers compared to the past two years, when COVID-19 pandemic restrictions were stricter.

At this time of the year, volunteers are needed to pack gift bags containing practical items such as toothpaste, medicated oil and shampoo.

"In the last two years, there was a huge outpouring of support for migrant workers," the non-profit’s founder Ms Dipa Swaminathan said.