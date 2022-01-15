Reform Party’s Charles Yeo investigated for alleged criminal breach of trust; police say probe not politically motivated

SINGAPORE: Investigations against Reform Party chairman Charles Yeo for alleged criminal breach of trust are not politically motivated, said the police on Saturday (Jan 15), confirming that he was arrested earlier in the week.

Mr Yeo, a lawyer, was among two people arrested on Wednesday for their suspected involvement in criminal breach of trust and forgery offences after reports were lodged against Whitefield Law Corporation, said the Singapore Police Force.

It did not reveal the identity of the other person arrested.

Mr Yeo announced on Facebook on Thursday that he had spent 15 hours in lock-up, alleging that "the charges are entirely trumped up and false". He also accused the police of acting “unprofessionally in their handling of the matter”, adding that the investigating officer seized his phone with the SIM card, calling it "most unusual".

In response to CNA's queries, the police said: "The police categorically reject Mr Charles Yeo’s allegations that the investigations are politically motivated.

“Neither are the allegations ‘trumped up’ for political reasons. The police had received at least four police reports involving four different clients of Whitefield Law Corporation, alleging forgery and/or CBT."

Mr Yeo's mobile phone and SIM card were seized for forensic investigation, said the police.

“The seizure was done in accordance with powers given to the police under the Criminal Procedure Code," they added.

“Our officers have taken, and will continue to take, measures in accordance with the law, to carry out investigations into the alleged criminal offences."

Mr Yeo was part of the Reform Party team that contested in Ang Mo Kio GRC in the 2020 General Election against a five-member team led by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

The Reform Party said in response to CNA's queries that Mr Yeo has "kept the party informed of matters".

"It is our understanding that he has not been charged. This seems to be a matter for the Law Society," the party added.

According to Mr Yeo's Facebook post, he is on bail of S$35,000.

CNA has contacted Whitefield Law Corporation for more information.