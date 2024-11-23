Fugitive Singapore lawyer Charles Yeo granted bail by UK court, put on curfew before extradition hearing

SINGAPORE: Fugitive Singapore lawyer Charles Yeo was granted conditional bail by a UK court on Friday (Nov 22) as he awaits an extradition hearing.

As part of the conditions, Yeo, 34, will be placed on a curfew and must be at his hotel in central London between midnight and 8am every day.

According to court documents, he will be "electronically monitored" during his curfew.

In the UK, this usually involves wearing an electronic tag and having monitoring equipment installed at the place of curfew.

This tag ensures the person is at the place of curfew during the set hours. It will send an alert to a monitoring centre if they are not.

Yeo will also have to report to a police station between noon and 2pm every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Bail was set at £75,000 (US$94,000) and the Home Office has to confirm it has Yeo's passport before he can be released on bail.

According to court documents, he must not enter or go to any "international travel hub", and must not apply for international travel documents or be in possession of any.

This is to ensure he appears at his next court hearing in December, the court heard.

Singapore's Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) told CNA on Nov 13 that Singapore had sent a request to the UK seeking Yeo's extradition.

This was for an offence of abetment of cheating, in which funds were released to his law firm that constituted a settlement sum for his client's claim.

According to UK court documents, this purportedly took place between Jul 29, 2020 and Nov 30, 2020.

Yeo was arrested by UK authorities on Nov 4.