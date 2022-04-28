Cheating trainee lawyers saga: What happens when candidates cheat in other professional exams?

SINGAPORE: The saga involving six trainee lawyers who cheated in the Bar examinations has sparked a spirited public debate about whether the candidates should have been granted second chances.

The trainee lawyers have had their admission to the profession delayed, and though their identities were initially concealed, they have since been named.

The incident has brought exam safeguards into the spotlight, with a total of 11 trainee lawyers later found to have cheated in the exams, which were held remotely in 2020.

According to a media report, there were few rules in place that prevented cheating. For instance, the candidates were not required to turn on their web camera.

CNA looks at what the penalties are for those who cheat in other professional exams, and how these exams have been conducted amid the pandemic.

1. Accountants

During the pandemic, “remotely proctored e-exams” have been held for those hoping to be designated as Singapore Chartered Accountants, said the Singapore Accountancy Commission (SAC).

Though candidates take the exams from wherever they choose, they are monitored via their computer's webcam.

At the start of the exam, candidates must give “a detailed room and table-top scan” with their webcam.

Full videos of the candidates and their screens are recorded, and their microphones must also be switched on for an audio recording.

“Suspicious exam videos are flagged for review using artificial intelligence. These videos will be thoroughly screened by reviewers to capture any instances of possible cheating,” SAC told CNA.

Candidates must not access external websites, and if they do so, the system will capture this.

“We have not encountered cases of cheating so far,” said SAC.

It added that cheating is a serious offence, and suspected cases will be investigated.

Penalties may include a fail grade for the exam, suspension for one or more exam sessions and/or removal from candidature.

But candidates who have been found guilty will be allowed to appeal, if they wish to do so.

2. Property Agents

Aspiring property agents must sit for exams set by the Council for Estate Agencies (CEA) – which have all been held in-person, even amid the pandemic.

The organisation said it takes “a serious view” on cheating during exams, and it reserves the right to bar any candidate who is “attempting to gain an unfair advantage” from future exams.

To “uphold the integrity” of its exams, various rules are in place – such as requiring mobile devices to be switched off and placed on the floor, it said.

Those found to be in possession of their phones during the exam may be disqualified and/or barred from future exams.

Recording of exam questions in any form is also banned, and anyone found to have done so will be disqualified, said CEA. They may also be barred from future exams.

3. Medical specialists

Medical specialist trainees must sit for written, oral and clinical exams by the Ministry of Health’s (MOH) Specialist Accreditation Board.

In light of the pandemic, these are conducted both online and in-person, but “strict measures” are in place to prevent cheating, MOH said.

These include banning “unauthorised communication devices” from the exam venue and staggering break times.

Candidates are also held in a separate area once they have completed their exam, until all candidates have reported to the exam venue.

Those found to have engaged in “examination misconduct” will have their exam results nullified, MOH said.

Any application to re-attempt the exam will be delivered by a committee on a case-by-case basis.

4. Engineers

To be registered as a Professional Engineer, candidates must pass two exams administered by the Professional Engineers Board (PEB). These exams are conducted physically.

PEB told CNA that it takes a serious view on cheating during the exams.

“If a candidate is found to have cheated in the examination, the result will be nullified.

"The candidate will also receive a written warning and may be barred from future examinations as well.”