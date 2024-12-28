Heading to a ONE Countdown 2025 event? Check crowd levels online first, police advise

SINGAPORE: As the nation prepares to usher in the new year next week, the police are advising the public to check crowd levels online before heading out for festivities.

ONE Countdown 2025 - the first in a series of events celebrating Singapore's 60 years of independence - will see celebrations across multiple locations such as Sentosa and Orchard Road.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2025 and Let’s Celebrate 2025 at the Singapore Sports Hub will be held on New Year's Eve through to the early hours of Jan 1.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a press release on Saturday (Dec 28) said it is expecting large crowds to join in the festivities around the Marina Bay and Kallang Basin areas.

It encouraged the public to check Crowd@MarinaBay and Crowd@Kallang for real-time information on crowd levels, area closures, available transport nodes and movement routes before heading down.

Information about Orchard Road and Sentosa will also be available via Crowd@OrchardRoad and Crowd@Sentosa.

Users will be able to access these platforms via their mobile devices from 7pm on Dec 31.