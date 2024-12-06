'Stay calm, focus on the problem': Chee Hong Tat on handling MRT breakdowns, SQ flight turbulence and oil spills
Mr Chee Hong Tat, who was promoted after former transport minister S Iswaran resigned, spoke to the media about the lessons he learnt from several crises this year.
SINGAPORE: Transport Minister Chee Hong Tat’s first year on the job has been nothing short of eventful.
Since his promotion to full minister in January – after former minister S Iswaran resigned under a cloud of corruption charges – Mr Chee has had to deal with his share of crises. These crises spanned from land to air to sea: Several train breakdowns, severe turbulence on a Singapore Airlines flight and a massive oil spill.
“How I’ve performed so far is for Singaporeans to decide,” he told reporters at an interview on Tuesday (Dec 3).
He admitted that transport is a difficult portfolio with many challenges but “somebody has to do this job". "And since it’s been given to me, I will do my best.”
No one wants incidents to happen, but it is not possible in a "complex system" to expect these would not happen, he added. The key is to be prepared to solve the problems and continue to run transport efficiently.
One thing he learnt is to be calm to maintain stability in the team, he said.
“If you’re not calm, the ripples will actually be magnified as you go down the chain.”
The second lesson is that problems cannot be resolved single-handedly, and teamwork is necessary not just within the government but with industry partners and workers.
“Maintain the unity and cohesion so that everyone’s focus is on solving the problem, not finger pointing, blaming each other, which makes things worse.”
The third lesson was to provide timely updates and clear communication, especially to the public. At stations, that includes signs and announcements informing commuters of disruptions.
Public messages explaining what happened can also be improved, he said.
It wasn’t all bad though. The minister said he was touched by the encouragement – in the form of cards, food and drinks – that staff working at train stations received during the disruption.
“It was unexpected and it was a very … important morale booster for our workers,” he said.
“I hope we don’t have to deal with another crisis, but if we have to, I hope what we went through can give us that strength, resilience and confidence that we can overcome.”
PUBLIC TRANSPORT FARES TO CONTINUE RISING GRADUALLY
Mr Chee also weighed in on the deferred public transport fare hikes, which the government is covering with a S$250 million (US$186 million) subsidy to support operators.
During the pandemic, inflation and higher energy prices meant that public transport fares should have increased sharply.
The government decided not to do so due to cost-of-living concerns, and deferred the increase.
“We shouldn't let this become a permanent thing,” said Mr Chee.
“Our plan is this: When we have the opportunity to slowly reduce this gap, we should.”
That is what happened this year. Fares were supposed to increase by 3.3 per cent based on this year’s review, but were hiked by 6 per cent instead.
Mr Chee said this helps to reduce the amount of “outstanding arrears”.
The deferred fare quantum now stands at 12.9 per cent, down from 15.6 per cent before this year’s review.
He said Singapore needs to be disciplined about reducing the deferred quantum.
“The arrears are there, and I think we should recognise that it is something that we do need to gradually close the gap, but to do so in a manner which wouldn't affect the affordability.”
NO NEED TO TIGHTEN CAR POPULATION
For private transport, Mr Chee said he is confident of the decision to inject 20,000 new Certificates of Entitlement (COEs), which will begin from February 2025.
He pointed to the change in usage patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of ERP 2.0, which will allow the use of “virtual gantries” to manage traffic.
“The problem with cars is not so much ownership, but usage, especially during peak hours,” he said. “If people own the car, but they don't drive it all at the same time during peak hours and there's no congestion, actually that itself is not a problem.”
Asked if car owners can be convinced not to use their cars, Mr Chee said some Upper Thomson residents have told him they prefer to take the train to Orchard after the Thomson-East Coast Line opened.
“They say it's actually faster and more convenient and cheaper for them to take the MRT than to drive, because when you drive, the parking alone will cost you more than the MRT fares.”
When more homes are within walking distance of MRT stations, even car owners may be encouraged to take public transport, he said.
The MRT network continues to expand. Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line will open in the second quarter of next year.
In the first half of 2026, the sixth stage of the Circle Line - which will close the loop when Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward stations open - will be completed, added Mr Chee.
The extension of the Downtown Line linking Expo station to two new stations - Xilin and Sungei Bedok - will open in the second half of 2026, and the fifth stage of the TEL connecting Bayshore and Sungei Bedok will be completed in the same year.
ADDRESSING HOT-BUTTON ISSUES
In the wide-ranging interview, Mr Chee also fielded questions on ERP 2.0, COE, Singapore’s port and private-hire vehicles.
He said Singapore is in the early stages of studying distance-based charging for ERP 2.0, and is looking at different models. Besides distance, location and time still need to be factored in.
“This is a major policy that has impact on different groups of stakeholders. We want to be careful,” he said. “It can affect livelihoods, it can affect different groups of road users. I think it's correct for us to be prudent and to be careful before we introduce any changes.”
On COEs, he said he hopes that prices will stabilise, but that the government can only control supply and not demand.
With the cut-and-fill strategy and the injection of 20,000 new COEs, the government hopes to reduce the gap between the peak and trough in supply, he said.
Mr Chee also said the authorities are mindful not to “overdo” the cut-and-fill method and there is a limit to how much can be cut from years with higher supply. If not, there may not be enough supply in peak years.
The 20,000 new COEs give the option of increasing supply in the trough years, without cutting from the peak, he added.
On the other hand, if not so much supply is needed in the peak years, some of the COEs can be held back until the peak has passed – though Mr Chee said that does not seem likely.
On the review of the point-to-point transport sector that was supposed to be completed by the end of this year, the minister said more time is needed and an update will be announced at the Committee of Supply debates next year.
One of the issues under discussion is encouraging those who want to drive private-hire vehicles to consider taxis instead. Taxis still play an important role, catering to different commuters in different situations, he said.
As for the question of whether a separate category of COEs should be created for private-hire vehicles, Mr Chee said it needs to be studied further, and may not be ready by the Committee of Supply debates next year.
Unlike taxis, private-hire vehicles can be converted from personal vehicles. The risk is that too many or too few COEs will be transferred to the new category, causing issues in the other categories, he said.
If too few COEs are given to private-hire vehicles, then that could cause fares to increase too.
Regarding Singapore’s port, Mr Chee said disruptions due to geopolitical tensions and wars are unlikely to affect business.
In fact, when shipping lines get delayed, they come to Singapore, knowing it has a reliable and efficient port.
“They know we are able to turn around quickly, we are able to help them to do this re-sorting, so they end up reducing the delays after they pass through Singapore to make up for lost time.”
Singapore has to stay nimble and in touch with what customers need.
“If we can keep doing that, we will have business, and in fact, we may even see some growth, which is what I’m hoping for,” he said.