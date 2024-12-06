'Stay calm, focus on the problem': Chee Hong Tat on handling MRT breakdowns, SQ flight turbulence and oil spills

The deferred fare quantum now stands at 12.9 per cent, down from 15.6 per cent before this year’s review.

He said Singapore needs to be disciplined about reducing the deferred quantum.

“The arrears are there, and I think we should recognise that it is something that we do need to gradually close the gap, but to do so in a manner which wouldn't affect the affordability.”

NO NEED TO TIGHTEN CAR POPULATION

For private transport, Mr Chee said he is confident of the decision to inject 20,000 new Certificates of Entitlement (COEs), which will begin from February 2025.

He pointed to the change in usage patterns since the COVID-19 pandemic and the rollout of ERP 2.0, which will allow the use of “virtual gantries” to manage traffic.

“The problem with cars is not so much ownership, but usage, especially during peak hours,” he said. “If people own the car, but they don't drive it all at the same time during peak hours and there's no congestion, actually that itself is not a problem.”

Asked if car owners can be convinced not to use their cars, Mr Chee said some Upper Thomson residents have told him they prefer to take the train to Orchard after the Thomson-East Coast Line opened.

“They say it's actually faster and more convenient and cheaper for them to take the MRT than to drive, because when you drive, the parking alone will cost you more than the MRT fares.”

When more homes are within walking distance of MRT stations, even car owners may be encouraged to take public transport, he said.

The MRT network continues to expand. Hume MRT station on the Downtown Line will open in the second quarter of next year.

In the first half of 2026, the sixth stage of the Circle Line - which will close the loop when Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward stations open - will be completed, added Mr Chee.

The extension of the Downtown Line linking Expo station to two new stations - Xilin and Sungei Bedok - will open in the second half of 2026, and the fifth stage of the TEL connecting Bayshore and Sungei Bedok will be completed in the same year.

ADDRESSING HOT-BUTTON ISSUES

In the wide-ranging interview, Mr Chee also fielded questions on ERP 2.0, COE, Singapore’s port and private-hire vehicles.

He said Singapore is in the early stages of studying distance-based charging for ERP 2.0, and is looking at different models. Besides distance, location and time still need to be factored in.

“This is a major policy that has impact on different groups of stakeholders. We want to be careful,” he said. “It can affect livelihoods, it can affect different groups of road users. I think it's correct for us to be prudent and to be careful before we introduce any changes.”

On COEs, he said he hopes that prices will stabilise, but that the government can only control supply and not demand.

With the cut-and-fill strategy and the injection of 20,000 new COEs, the government hopes to reduce the gap between the peak and trough in supply, he said.

Mr Chee also said the authorities are mindful not to “overdo” the cut-and-fill method and there is a limit to how much can be cut from years with higher supply. If not, there may not be enough supply in peak years.

The 20,000 new COEs give the option of increasing supply in the trough years, without cutting from the peak, he added.

On the other hand, if not so much supply is needed in the peak years, some of the COEs can be held back until the peak has passed – though Mr Chee said that does not seem likely.

On the review of the point-to-point transport sector that was supposed to be completed by the end of this year, the minister said more time is needed and an update will be announced at the Committee of Supply debates next year.

One of the issues under discussion is encouraging those who want to drive private-hire vehicles to consider taxis instead. Taxis still play an important role, catering to different commuters in different situations, he said.