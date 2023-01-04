Cheers fires employee following dispute with police at Lau Pa Sat outlet

SINGAPORE: An employee of a Cheers convenience store at Lau Pa Sat has been fired, following an incident with police officers on New Year's Day.

FairPrice had directed its Cheers franchisee to dismiss its employee following the incident, videos of which were uploaded on social media.

In an updated statement, a FairPrice spokesperson said that Cheers immediately placed its staff member on administrative leave and conducted an investigation after it was alerted to the incident.

"We have since spoken with the staff and assessed the incident and have instructed our franchisee to dismiss the staff," the spokesperson said on Wednesday (Jan 4).

"All staff, regardless of whether they are employed by franchisees, are required to comply with the authorities. We do not tolerate acts from staff who seek to undermine the authority of the police."

Five videos of the incident, which took place inside the convenience store at about 8pm, were uploaded to social media platform TikTok by user confederateginger.

The videos showed the user, who identifies himself as Jonathan in his profile, recording his verbal exchange with three police officers.

In the first video, the user could be heard informing the police that a "drunk guy" had entered the store to cause trouble. He also alleged that the man used vulgarities and impersonated a police officer.