Cheers fires employee following New Year’s Day incident with police at Lau Pa Sat outlet

SINGAPORE: An employee of a Cheers convenience store at Lau Pa Sat has been fired, following an incident with police officers on New Year's Day.

FairPrice had directed its Cheers franchisee to dismiss its employee after conducting an investigation. TikTok videos of the incident showed the user in a verbal exchange with three police officers at the outlet.

The staff member in question had been placed on administrative leave after Cheers was alerted to the incident, said a FairPrice spokesperson on Wednesday (Jan 4).

"We have since spoken with the staff and assessed the incident and have instructed our franchisee to dismiss the staff," the spokesperson told CNA.

"All staff, regardless of whether they are employed by franchisees, are required to comply with the authorities. We do not tolerate acts from staff who seek to undermine the authority of the police."

Five videos of the incident, which took place at the convenience store at about 8pm, were uploaded to TikTok by user confederateginger.

The videos showed the user, who identifies himself as Jonathan in his profile, recording his verbal exchange with three police officers.

In the first video, the user could be heard informing the police that a "drunk guy" had entered the store to cause trouble. He also alleged that the man used vulgarities and impersonated a police officer.