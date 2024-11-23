Singapore recalls French cheese product after potential contamination with gastroenteritis-causing bacteria

SINGAPORE: A recall has been issued for a French raw milk cheese product after it was found to be potentially contaminated with Yersinia enterocolitica, a gastroenteritis-causing bacteria.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Friday (Nov 22) that the importer, Cheese Club Singapore Pte Ltd, has voluntarily recalled Fruitiere des Jarrons’ Mont d'Or after one of its suppliers in France pulled the product over potential contamination.

The affected cheese originated from France and can be found in packages of 500g, 725g or 2.5kg.

Yersinia enterocolitica is a bacteria that causes gastroenteritis in humans and animals.

Sources of infection can include raw or undercooked pork, dairy products, contaminated plants, seafood, and drinking water.

The bacteria can rapidly grow at refrigeration temperatures, making even low levels of contamination in dairy products a significant risk.

Symptoms of gastroenteritis include fever, abdominal pain in the lower right part of the abdomen and bloody diarrhoea in children.

SFA has directed Cheese Club Singapore to recall the implicated products as a precautionary measure.

"Consumers who have purchased the implicated products are advised not to consume it," said SFA

"Those who have consumed the implicated products and have concerns about their health should seek medical advice. Consumers may contact their point of purchase for enquiries."