How a chemical spill on the Tuas Second Link gets contained

SINGAPORE: Large amounts of hazardous chemicals are transported between Singapore and Malaysia via the Tuas Second Link every day.

Sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide have industrial uses, but can also cause injury and contaminate the environment if spills occur.

In fact, Singapore and Malaysia have an agreement restricting road transportation of hazardous chemicals to the Tuas Second Link.

This is to avoid the tankers passing through more congested and populated areas in Woodlands and Bukit Timah in Singapore, and Johor Bahru across the border.

Clean-up of any spill takes coordination and practice. On Wednesday (Jul 26), 16 government agencies and companies from Singapore and Malaysia held a joint chemical spill exercise.