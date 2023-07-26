How a chemical spill on the Tuas Second Link gets contained
Sixteen government agencies and companies from Singapore and Malaysia held a joint chemical spill exercise at Tuas Second Link on Wednesday.
SINGAPORE: Large amounts of hazardous chemicals are transported between Singapore and Malaysia via the Tuas Second Link every day.
Sulphuric acid, hydrochloric acid and sodium hydroxide have industrial uses, but can also cause injury and contaminate the environment if spills occur.
In fact, Singapore and Malaysia have an agreement restricting road transportation of hazardous chemicals to the Tuas Second Link.
This is to avoid the tankers passing through more congested and populated areas in Woodlands and Bukit Timah in Singapore, and Johor Bahru across the border.
Clean-up of any spill takes coordination and practice. On Wednesday (Jul 26), 16 government agencies and companies from Singapore and Malaysia held a joint chemical spill exercise.
The scenario, which took place across lanes cordoned off from busy traffic, involved an accident among vehicles moving towards Singapore.
A motorcycle and a car collide in front of a lorry carrying 10 drums of hydrochloric acid. To avoid hitting them, the lorry driver swerves, losing control and hitting a barrier wall.
The impact knocks five drums of hydrochloric acid onto the road. Two drums on Singapore’s side rupture, spilling hydrochloric acid. Three drums roll to Malaysia’s side, with two similarly rupturing.
Concentrated hydrochloric acid is corrosive and can cause burns. Inhalation of the vapours can also cause coughing, choking, inflammation of the respiratory system, fluid in the lungs, circulatory failure and even death.
Responders from both countries have to deal with the chemical spill as well as the casualties – all occupants of the three vehicles are injured.
The response plan, developed by Singapore’s National Environment Agency (NEA) and Malaysia’s Department of Environment, comprises a notification procedure to alert authorities early, and a procedure for the emergency response actions carried out by both countries.
The joint chemical spill exercise is typically held annually, but was put on pause during the COVID-19 pandemic. Wednesday was the first time the exercise had been held since 2019.
"I am glad that we resumed the bilateral exercise after COVID-19 and I am heartened at how well our agencies from both countries have worked together in planning a smooth execution," said NEA CEO Wong Kang Jet.
He added that the joint exercise is a commitment by both countries to respond swiftly and effectively to any chemical spill at the Tuas Second Link.